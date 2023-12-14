PRO 7 to deploy 6,000 cops for Misa de Gallo

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) is getting ready to deploy 6,000 uniformed personnel in Catholic churches for the nine-day novena masses or Misa de Gallo starting on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

But Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said the number of police officers may vary depending on the attendance at Mass.

The PRO 7 has been on high alert since last month due to the possibility of an increase in criminal activity during the holiday season.

In order to protect themselves from becoming victims of thieves, the PRO 7 urged the people not to wear jewelry or bring large amount of money when they attend mass.

Police assistance desks will also be installed in churches to entertain pilgrims who encounter problems.

The police personnel will be stationed in churches at least two hours before the start of Misa de Gallo.

Meanwhile, the PRO 7 has welcomed the desires of the Cebu City Government and its neighboring cities to strictly enforce the curfew ordinance against minors.

Pelare noted that even if they have not received a formal instruction yet, this will enable them to step up their efforts to enforce the regulation in order to help reduce crime rates.

Despite not having received any threats to Misa de Gallo's security, the PRO 7 has stepped up its monitoring on the arrival of criminals from Mindanao and the adjacent areas of Central Visayas. (AYB, TPT)