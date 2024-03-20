PRO 7 to deploy cops to secure Holy Week this Friday

STARTING this Friday, March 22, 2024, police officers will be stationed at locations hosting religious events in observance of Holy Week.

People will also begin returning to their respective provinces on Friday, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Pelare said they shouldn't be complacent since thieves can take advantage of the fact that they did not get any security threats during Holy Week.

Since it is expected that a large number of people would visit the tourist sites, PRO 7 has directed all police stations to place road marshals on major streets.

Pelare said the best place to put up tents is by the side of the road so that people may come to you if they need help.

"Ingkaso kung duna man gani problema naa ray pulis dayon nga maduolan. Well instructed ning atong mga police stations to put up mga tents diha sa daplin sa dan," according to Pelare.

(In case there is a problem, the police will be there immediately. Our police stations are well instructed to put up tents along the roadside).

Because they anticipate a large number of people coming to and from the Central Visayas, Coast Guard personnel will also be on duty to monitor overloading of passenger vessels in Cebu ports, according to ENS Abel Lomboy, the information officer of Coast Guard District Central Visayas.

The Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police will be on full alert starting on Holy Monday, March 25, which means that none of its personnel may request a leave of absence until Holy Week is over. (AYB, TPT)