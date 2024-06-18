PRO 7 to deploy over 2,000 cops for Palarong Pambansa

MORE than 2,000 policemen have been prepared by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) to secure Palarong Pambansa, which will be held in Cebu City from July 6 to 17, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of PRO 7, the number of police deployments to increase if more venues for sporting events are added.

The PRO 7 is making sure that everything will go smoothly and in order at the event.

“There was a specific instruction from Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin na lahat ng avenues, lahat ng security preparations should be done as early as now para we can adjust if ever there will be upcoming event developments," Pelare said.

In addition to the Palarong Pambansa, Pelare said they are also preparing to provide security for the National Schools Press Conference, which will take place in Carcar City from July 8 to July 12, and the National Festival of Talents, which the City of Naga will host from July 7 to July 11.

Pelare did, however, reassure that Central Visayas police are already used to handling major gatherings like these.

Pelare stated that Aberin had already coordinated with the Department of Education and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to find out more about the issues that need to be resolved to make the event a success. (AYB, TPT)