PRO 7 to provide Garcia with a list of possible CCPO head candidates

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will provide Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia with a list of potential candidates for the position of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief because the appointment of Colonel Antonietto Cañete was only temporary.

Garcia has not yet selected the police officer who will succeed Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that Cañete's appointment was made in an acting capacity because Dalogdog's career path required him to be transferred to the PRO 7 headquarters in order to be promoted to a higher rank or general, and because Garcia has not yet selected Dalogdog's replacement.

As this developed, the PRO 7 worked with the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to provide Garcia with a list of five police officials' names, including Colonel Cañete, from which he could select the CCPO chief.

"Actually, we are on the process of sending the names, because that is mandated by the law, under Republic Act 8551 the mayor or the local chief executive has the authority to choose from five recommendees, and the Police Regional Office 7 of course in coordination with Napolcom will be sending the names for his perusal," Pelare said.

Dalogdog had served as CCPO chief for one year and nine months, while Cañete was previously assigned as the chief of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division 7 before being transferred to the CCPO. (AYB, TPT)