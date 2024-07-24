PRO 7 to set up assistance desks in schools at start of classes

A TOTAL of 3,854 public and private schools in the Central Visayas will be provided with security by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) when classes begin on July 29, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, declared that all schools, public or private, will have police assistance desks where parents and students can go for assistance when they encounter problem.

Aberin also instructed all station commanders to meet with the officers of the Parents Teachers Association of the schools under their jurisdiction prior to the start of classes in order to address any issues that need to be fixed.

He also ordered the deployment of officers in school premises to ensure the safety of the students. (AYB, TPT)