PRO 7 to step up fight vs illegal drugs during Sinulog

A HIGH-RANKING official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) vowed to step up their fight against illegal substances in preparation for the upcoming Sinulog activities in accordance with the order of their superior, PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

“Because in the recent celebrations usa ni sa ginatan-aw nga problema but your police together with PDEA and other law enforcement agencies are looking into this, we will continuously conduct operations,” PRO 7 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare said.

All police units in the Central Visayas are currently monitoring big-time drug dealers who intend to transport a substantial amount of illegal substances, including party drugs, into Cebu City just days before the Sinulog grand parade on January 21, 2024. (With TPT)