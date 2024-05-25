Pro-active approach to deal with wet season

THE Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) is ready for the upcoming rainy season.

According to CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez, they have been preparing since last year.

Ybañez said they have inspected Early Warning Systems (EWS) that are installed near rivers.

The City has EWS units: two along the Mahiga Creek in Barangay Subangdaku and six along the Butuanon River in Barangays Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Alang-Alang, Umapad, Paknaan and one near the Villa Del Rio in Cebu City.

These systems are equipped with cameras, speakers and sensors that monitor river water levels and alert residents if evacuation is necessary.

All EWS units are connected to the City’s command center for centralized monitoring.

In addition to the EWS, Ybañez said the City Engineering Office has been declogging and desilting drainages and clearing manholes in various barangays.

“This is one of the projects we have prepared for, especially in flood-prone areas,” Ybañez told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

He added that they took advantage of the hot weather in the past few weeks to clear drainages and dredge waterways in preparation for the rainy season.

Ybañez also emphasized the importance of community involvement. He noted that barangays have been working diligently to educate residents on the importance of responsible waste disposal to prevent blockages that could lead to flooding.

Furthermore, he said the City is preparing equipment and other necessary resources to ensure that all measures are in place for a swift and effective response to any weather-related emergencies.

Ybanez said they are preparing evacuation centers in each barangay, as well as tents and other equipment needed during an evacuation.

He said the City Social Welfare Services has already allocated a budget for this, but he did not say how much.

Rico Bermejo, a 55-year-old resident of Barangay Banilad, told SunStar Cebu that he is fully prepared for the rainy season.

He has renovated his house by adding hollow blocks to the lower part to prevent floodwaters from entering.

“Bahaonon man gyud among barangay. Maong sa karun among gipa hinay hinay og ayo ang ubos sa among balay arun di mosud ang tubig,” he said.

(Our barangay is prone to flooding. That’s why we’re slowly renovating our house to ensure floodwaters don’t enter the ground floor.)

Bermejo said that last year’s heavy floods caused significant damage to their appliances and belongings, prompting them to make necessary home repairs to avoid similar issues in the upcoming season.

However, he said they welcomed the downpour in the wee hours of Friday, May 24, after weeks of hot, dry weather.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced that the low-pressure area east of Mindanao entered the Philippine area of responsibility and developed into tropical depression Aghon on Friday.

This weather has brought moderate to heavy rains in parts of the Visayas. / CAV