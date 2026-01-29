Pro-Duterte rally organizer arrested in Cebu

POLICE arrested an organizer of a pro-Duterte rally after his group attempted to enter the South Road Properties (SRP) during the ASEAN Summit on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

Jun Abines, a vocal critic of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is currently held at the Mabolo Police Station custodial facility.

The pro-Duterte group, consisting of motorcycle riders carrying placards accusing the President of corruption, was intercepted by police in front of Malacañang sa Sugbo. The group intended to air their grievances to international delegates attending the summit at the SRP.