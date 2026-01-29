Pro-Duterte rally organizer arrested in Cebu

POLICE arrested an organizer of a pro-Duterte rally after his group attempted to enter the South Road Properties (SRP) during the ASEAN Summit on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.
Jun Abines, a vocal critic of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is currently held at the Mabolo Police Station custodial facility.
The pro-Duterte group, consisting of motorcycle riders carrying placards accusing the President of corruption, was intercepted by police in front of Malacañang sa Sugbo. The group intended to air their grievances to international delegates attending the summit at the SRP.
In a Facebook live broadcast, former Congressman Mike Defensor questioned the police blockade.
"Pinababayaan natin sila di naman natin silang gulohin because we want to express our sentiments our grievances dito sa corruption sa ating gobyerno at non acceptance sa impeachment complaints," Defensor said.
Defensor noted that while the SRP was initially open to traffic, authorities closed the area as soon as the riders approached.
After being denied entry, the group retreated toward the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo, but police followed.
Tensions rose when traffic enforcers began issuing citations and impounding motorcycles parked along the road while the riders were eating.
"Bakit pa hulihin, tapos na nga gagawin pa nating gulo, ano ba yan..kung kailan tapus na peaceful na, naayos na natin lahat ito nandito tayo ngayon," Defensor added.
Cebu City Police Director Col. George Ylanan has yet to issue an official statement, however, a police official told local media that Abines will face charges of obstruction of justice for organizing a rally without a city permit. (AYB)