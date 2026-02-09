PRO-NIR orders probe into Silay siblings attack

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered a thorough and impartial investigation on the killing of a nine-year-old girl and the wounding of her two siblings in an attack by an unidentified assailant inside their house in Barangay E. Lopez, Silay City, Negros Occidental, on February 7, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the nine-year old girl and her two siblings, 14-year old female and three-year old boy, were inside their house when unidentified assailant attacked them around 11:30 a.m.

She said the victims’ half-sister revealed that when their father came home, he found the three minors in their room with injuries.

The victims were brought to the Teresita Jandoni Provincial Hospital, but the nine-year old girl did not survive.

The victims' mother is an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), while their father works in Bacolod City.

Ibay said the Silay City Police Station is now conducting a follow-up investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and for the possible identification and arrest of the suspect.

"The investigation must be thorough, objective, and evidence-based, especially considering that the victims are minors," he said.

Ibay also directed concerned units to pursue all leads and ensure that justice is served.

The regional director expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the victims, particularly for the loss of one child.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We assure them that the police will exert all efforts to uncover the truth behind this incident and hold those responsible accountable,” Ibay said.

He urged witnesses and persons who may have information to come out and help authorities bring the perpetrator to justice.

Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego already offered P25,000 reward and another P50,000 reward from Negros Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the attack of the victims.

Gallego and Benitez also condemned the crime. (MAP)