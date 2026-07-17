PRO7 seizes P4.4M in smuggled cigarettes

POLICE in Central Visayas seized more than P4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested eight people in 64 anti-smuggling operations conducted from April 15 to July 14, 2026.

Operatives under the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 carried out the operations in different parts of the region and resulted in the confiscation of shipments believed to have entered the market without payment of taxes.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad said they will continue operations against the illegal tobacco trade in coordination with other government agencies.

The campaign led to the arrest of eight people suspected of transporting, possessing or distributing smuggled cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes were valued at about P4.4 million, according to the PRO 7.

The regional police office did not immediately disclose where the operations took place or the identities of those arrested.

Coordinated effort

The PRO7 worked with the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue and local government units during the operations.

Police said intelligence units monitored the movement of suspected smuggled cigarettes from coastal entry points to storage facilities and distribution areas.

According to PRO7, cigarette smuggling reduces government tax collections and affects legitimate businesses that comply with tax and licensing requirements.

It said it plans to strengthen intelligence sharing and continue joint operations with partner agencies.

“Those who continue to engage in cigarette smuggling should understand that there is no place for this illegal activity in Central Visayas. We are intensifying our operations and strengthening our coordination with partner agencies to identify, apprehend, and prosecute everyone involved in the smuggling, transport, storage, and distribution of illicit tobacco products,” Abad said.

The operations were part of the Philippine National Police’s campaign against the smuggling of illicit tobacco products. / POLICE in Central Visayas seized more than P4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested eight people in 64 anti-smuggling operations conducted from April 15 to July 14, 2026.

Operatives under the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 carried out the operations in different parts of the region and resulted in the confiscation of shipments believed to have entered the market without payment of taxes.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad said they will continue operations against the illegal tobacco trade in coordination with other government agencies.

The campaign led to the arrest of eight people suspected of transporting, possessing or distributing smuggled cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes were valued at about P4.4 million, according to the PRO 7.

The regional police office did not immediately disclose where the operations took place or the identities of those arrested.

Coordinated effort

The PRO7 worked with the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue and local government units during the operations.

Police said intelligence units monitored the movement of suspected smuggled cigarettes from coastal entry points to storage facilities and distribution areas.

According to PRO7, cigarette smuggling reduces government tax collections and affects legitimate businesses that comply with tax and licensing requirements.

It said it plans to strengthen intelligence sharing and continue joint operations with partner agencies.

“Those who continue to engage in cigarette smuggling should understand that there is no place for this illegal activity in Central Visayas. We are intensifying our operations and strengthening our coordination with partner agencies to identify, apprehend, and prosecute everyone involved in the smuggling, transport, storage, and distribution of illicit tobacco products,” Abad said.

The operations were part of the Philippine National Police’s campaign against the smuggling of illicit tobacco products. / ABC