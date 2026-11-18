THE investigation into the confrontation between police and protesters on Colon St. in downtown Cebu City has begun, with the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 working with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

PRO 7 spokesperson Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser said its investigators would seek to identify who among the rally participants started the disturbance.

Students and activists were protesting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and the Pax Silica initiative. Organizers accused police officers of spraying demonstrators with fire extinguishers and grabbing some protesters, while police said responders intervened to put out a burning effigy of US President Donald Trump.

Police account

Aliser said the CCPO has footage of a Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office worker using a fire extinguisher on the burning effigy. The confrontation, he said, began when someone grabbed the extinguisher.

“Part of our investigation is to identify who led the disturbance that made the rally turn out that way. Instead of a peaceful rally, we ended up with a commotion,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Tear gas claims

Aliser denied claims on social media that officers had used tear gas, saying the cloud visible in the footage came from the extinguisher and that protesters complained of stinging eyes.

“There was no tear gas. That very thick cloud came from the fire extinguisher used to put out the fire. Of course, it stings because of the chemicals in the extinguisher. Let me be clear that the PNP did not use tear gas,” he said.

Public assembly law

PRO 7 defended the CCPO’s response, saying officers followed operating procedures. Aliser said police respect the constitutional right to protest and cited Batas Pambansa 880, the Public Assembly Act of 1985, in discussing the effigy burning.

The law requires police to exercise maximum tolerance during public assemblies. Section 13 prohibits the malicious burning of objects on streets or thoroughfares on the occasion of a public assembly or within 100 meters of its activity area.

Police said two officers suffered arm injuries during the pushing and shoving.

Two journalists covering the rally also reported injuries. The CCPO said it was open to an investigation into the confrontation. / AYB