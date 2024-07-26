Probe into PWD ID scam stalls anew

THE Cebu City Government’s investigation into the alleged persons with disability (PWD) ID card scam involving City Hall employees has stalled once again as the City Legal Office (CLO) continues to wait for the counter-affidavits from individuals involved.

City Attorney Carlo Vincent Gimena, in a phone interview on Friday, July 26, 2024, said only one of the four individuals, including former and current City Hall personnel, asked to submit their counter-affidavits, had complied as of Friday.

Gimena said the CLO had extended the deadline for submitting counter-affidavits to July 22, but as of July 26, the office had not received any additional submissions.

“Hatagan nato’g ample opportunity to be heard kay due process ta para naay fairness sa investigation,” Gimena told SunStar Cebu.

(Let’s give them ample opportunity to be heard since we follow due process to maintain fairness in the investigation.)

Too early to tell

Earlier this July, City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco said the investigation was postponed. The delay was due to the key witness, who is not affiliated with the City Government, being out of town at the time.

When asked about possible sanctions to be imposed on the individuals if found guilty, Gimena said it is still too early to tell.

“Premature pa kaayo. Di ta katag-an unsay penalty ana kay what if naay mga ebidensya sa depensa pod nga mo counter sa ebidensya sa complainant,” he said.

(It’s too premature yet. We cannot guess what the penalty could be because what if there are pieces of evidence from the defense that can counter the pieces of evidence of the complainant.)

Gimena said that what the complainants forwarded were still allegations, While the investigation is still ongoing, a conclusion cannot be made yet, he said.

He added that they still have to convene with the investigators assigned to the case to decide when the next hearing will be.

Meanwhile, Cuenco, who uncovered the alleged PWD ID scam, said he cannot fault the CLO for the delay.

“Well, unfortunately, that’s how the justice system works in this country. I cannot fault the CLO for the delay because dugay man pod na-gather ang mga witnesses (it also took time to gather the witnesses), and they also need to make sure that due process is observed in all stages of the investigation,” Cuenco said in a text message on Friday.

The councilor, however, said the bright side of the ongoing investigation is that “measures have already been put in place to prevent the anomaly from ever happening again.”

“That’s good enough for now. But still, I want the persons responsible to be made accountable for this scandalous deed,” he said.

Background

Cuenco’s investigation revealed that as early as August 2023, certain individuals associated with the mayor’s office were implicated in the scam.

In a privilege speech last May 22, Cuenco invited Cerj Germudo, John Tolentino, Jay-R Cam, all from the Office of the suspended Mayor Michael Rama, and a certain JJ Laurel, formerly assigned to the Department of Social Welfare and Services, now with the Cebu City Transportation Office, to attend an executive session to shed light on the allegations.

Cuenco suggested before the council that the individuals allegedly involved be given the opportunity to explain themselves and reveal the mastermind.

It was also Cuenco who previously revealed details about the PWD ID scheme, which he discovered during a dinner in Los Angeles. He said the bestfriend of his nephew’s wife, a flight attendant, was able to obtain a PWD ID.

He also reported instances of able-bodied individuals purchasing blank PWD cards for P2,000 to P4,000, bypassing official requirements. These fraudulently obtained cards grant access to discounts intended for disabled constituents at restaurants, parking facilities and even on plane tickets.

Cuenco had suggested that what has been uncovered so far may be “only the tip of the iceberg.”

Earlier reports stated that PWD ID cards themselves lack security features, making them easy to copy. / JPS