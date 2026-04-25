Probe into student mobilization at CH sought

A CEBU City councilor is pushing for a multi-agency probe into the alleged unauthorized mobilization of minor students to a recent City Hall session.

Councilor Mikel Rama filed a resolution seeking a formal investigation into the April 14, 2026 incident after observing buses transporting senior high school students to the premises.

The students claimed they were instructed to attend a scholarship orientation but were instead brought to a legislative deliberation on the controversial Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (Actief) Pit-os Campus accreditation.

Protection

Rama stressed that exposing minors to a politically charged environment under false pretenses violates child protection principles under Republic Act (RA) 7610. He added that misrepresenting the event bypasses informed parental consent mandated by the Department of Education (DepEd).

The resolution also flagged the unauthorized online posting of the students’ images. Rama warned that this could constitute a violation of the Data Privacy Act or RA 10173 if done without proper consent.

Investigation

To address these concerns, Rama sought a fact-finding investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, DepEd and the Office of the Ombudsman to identify the organizers and any public officials who may have facilitated the activity.

The proposed measure follows a narrow 8-7 council vote that rejected the Actief Pit-os Campus accreditation, which divided members over compliance and student welfare issues. / CAV