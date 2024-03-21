Probe launched into ‘door-knocking’ incidents in Cebu

THE police force reassured the public that they are actively investigating reports circulating online that unidentified individuals have been knocking on doors in towns across Cebu Province, causing alarm among residents.
Pelare said that while these reports are currently categorized as speculations or rumors, the police are taking them seriously.
As of now, however, there have been no formal reports or complaints lodged at police stations in Cebu regarding these incidents.
Pelare said Wednesday, March 20, 2024, that information on the incident has primarily spread through social media platforms.
One Facebook user named Judai Saberon posted on her Facebook at midnight of Monday, March 18, sharing a series of screenshots of her conversations with a relative of her asking for help since unknown individuals were reportedly knocking on their doors.
(I don't believe the rumors about people randomly knocking on houses. But my mom and I really witnessed someone wearing a barong and black jeans. The person also wore a cap, but we don’t know that person.)
In an updated comment on her post, which has now been shared over 23,000 times, Saberon said the incident occurred in Barangay Kalubihan in Barili town, southwest Cebu.
Pelare clarified that while they have not yet received any factual reports about it, he emphasized that policemen were already instructed to take this matter seriously.
He also urged citizens, particularly those who do not feel secure in their houses, to cooperate with the police by reporting similar incidents to the authorities. (KJF)