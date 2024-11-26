Probe on CBRT roof damage underway

THE Cebu City Government will investigate and assess the height of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) station on Natalio Bacalso Ave. after heavy equipment struck and damaged its roof.

The Office of the Building Official was also tasked with investigating the damage to the leaf-like roof of the CBRT bus station after it was hit by equipment belonging to a still unidentified private firm, not by a bus as earlier reported, over the weekend.

Cebu City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, transportation committee chair, said in a text message on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, that according to his source, the CBRT station’s height ranges from around 4.2 to 4.5 meters.

Cuenco is concerned that the damaged bus station, if left uncorrected, will pose a clear and present danger to the lives and limbs of the people.

He also said that they have to identify the culprit so that someone will be held accountable.

Cuenco said they are still trying to obtain a copy of the closed-circuit television footage of the incident.

City Councilor Rey Gealon, who heads the Traffic Management and Coordination Committee (TMCC), said on Tuesday that their committee will inspect the station.

“Kung mubo kaayo magsigeg kasangit ang mga bus diha, delikado kaayo (If it is too low, the buses will always be caught by the ceiling, it’s too dangerous),” said Gealon.

Cuenco said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) made no mention in the documents they submitted to TMCC about the design and specifications of CBRT’s bus stations.

He also said the TMCC is not privy to the contract between the DOTr and Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd., the CBRT Package 1 contractor.

He said that an investigation has to be done to prevent further accidents that may happen in the future.

“We will initiate an investigation because this has to be rectified before a more serious accident will occur,” said Cuenco.

SunStar tried to reach out to Norvin Imbong, CBRT project manager, but messages were left unanswered as of press time.

“It is still uncertain at this point in time, what sort of bus they will be deploying for the CBRT,” said Cuenco.

“There is still no design nor specifications for the buses, as they will still have to determine who will operate them,” he added.

If the infrastructure for Package One, spanning 2.38 kilometers along Osmeña Boulevard, is completed before the end of 2024, the CBRT project management plans to temporarily deploy modern public utility jeepneys to operate on the dedicated lanes between the Cebu Provincial Capitol and the South Bus Terminal.

Previously, netizens were quick to question the project after SunStar Cebu posted a photo of the damage on Monday, Nov. 25, with the majority of them criticizing the height of the bus station, considering it’s supposed to cater to buses. / JPS