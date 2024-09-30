Probe on land scam delayed

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Lapu-Lapu City has yet to start its investigation into the alleged land scam, three weeks after it was reported to the City Mayor’s Office, due to the absence of formal complaint affidavits submitted to their office.

Richard John Macachor, officer-in-charge of the CIDG Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit, told SunStar Cebu via text message that no complainants have returned to their office or submitted the necessary affidavits.

Macachor stressed that authorities can only move forward with the investigation once a formal complaint is filed, accompanied by supporting documents.

“Our authority to investigate will start upon a formal complaint along with their submission of documents to support it,” said Macachor in a mix of Tagalog and English.

On Sept. 10, around 20 individuals claiming to have been scammed by a land developer sought assistance from Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Initial reports indicated that about 430 people had fallen victim to the scam, but recent findings revealed the number to be higher, with approximately 70 more individuals affected.

The complainants alleged that the scam has been ongoing since 2016, with victims being asked to pay monthly fees ranging from P3,000 to P5,500, depending on their chosen lot location.

The lots in question are purportedly located in several barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, including Calawisan, Canjulao, and Babag, as well as in the nearby town of Cordova.

Macachor clarified that the meeting that took place in the Office of the City Mayor on Sept. 11 was more of a consultation on what the affected individuals should do.

SunStar Cebu attempted to contact the City Government for further details on the status of the case but has not received a response as of press time.

‘Large-scale estafa’

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Christian Torres, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office spokesman, told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Monday, Sept. 30, that a case of large-scale estafa could be filed if there is a formal complaint against the suspects, especially if it involved multiple individuals.

Large-scale estafa refers to a group of three or more persons committing and defrauding victims of millions of pesos. This type of estafa is punished more severely than regular estafa.

Torres emphasized that penalties can be quite significant, and are not bailable.

In light of the recent scams in the city, Macachor urged the public to remain vigilant and exercise due diligence in all transactions, whether conducted in person or online.

Aside from the reported land scam in Lapu-LapU City, the City government also issued a cease-and-desist order against a business process outsourcing company in the City, for operating a “marketing scam” that targeted authors from the United States.

The company operated without a valid business permit and deceived international clients and investors into paying for packaging and preparation services for their books, only to sever all communication after receiving payment.

Macachor said that while technology makes everyone’s lives easier, it can also be misused by some for deceitful purposes.

“It’s important to think carefully before clicking,” he said. / DPC