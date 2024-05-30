Probe sought over 'unlawful' parking fee plaints

AS COMPLAINTS of “unauthorized collection” of parking fees outside the designated day and time in Cebu City resurfaced, a city hall official has called for an in-depth investigation to address the complaints.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., in his privilege speech during the city council’s regular session on May 29, 2024, urged the city council to pass a resolution ordering representatives from Cebu Parking Management (Cepma), the Traffic Management and Coordination Committee (TMCC), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the City Legal Office (CLO) to appear in an executive session on June 19.

“Last Saturday ug Sunday (May 25 and 26) dunay niabot sa opisina nga nanawag nato nga gikolektahan sila; in fact, ako sila gi-ingnan nga i-provide ko og ebidensya katung mga ticket nga ilahang gihatag,” Alcover said.

(Last Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, someone came to the office and reported that they were charged a parking fee on a Sunday. In fact, I told them to provide me with evidence, like the tickets they issued.)

Alcover said his office earlier received two separate complaints from the general public, one on March 13 and another on May 19, regarding some personnel from Cepma allegedly collecting a parking fee of P20 on a Sunday.

Based on City Ordinance 1293, passed in 1998, Alcover said Cepma can only collect parking fees from Monday to Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ordinance also identified the streets, with a portion designated as pay parking areas in the city.

Cepma is a private service provider with a joint venture agreement with the Cebu City government to manage the city’s parking zones, including the collection of parking fees. It is also owned and operated by Tokagawa Global Corporation (TGC).

Alcover added the TMCC initiated an investigation recently regarding Cepma’s alleged violation; however, he said he has not heard an updated report on the inquiry.

“Naa ba sila’y rekomendasyon alang niini? Ug unsa man ang gibuhat sa Cepma arun malikayan kining mga alegasyon batok kanila,” Alcover said.

(Do they have any recommendations regarding this? And what is Cepma doing to prevent these allegations against them?)

Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama last March ordered the arrest of parking attendants of Cepma who were found collecting fees on weekends.

The TMCC, in March, also passed a resolution ordering CCTO and the CLO to investigate the allegations against Cepma.

Alcover then questioned TMCC as to why it has not implemented some provisions of Ordinance 1293, in which it has a supervisory function over the personnel managing the pay parking zones of the city.

Alcover said the continued operation of the pay parking zones in the city manifested the rapid growth of motor vehicle ownership in the city; thus the city government must strengthen its coordination with the parking management entity.

‘Oversight committee’

During the same session, Councilor Franklin Ong said the creation of an “oversight committee” for the personnel of the parking management zone in the city has already been considered.

Ong said this followed a resolution he proposed and passed during a special meeting conducted by TMCC with the Cepma on May 23.

“We are now waiting for the instruction of the now Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia to form the oversight committee for this one,” Ong said. / EHP