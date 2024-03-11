Probe team dispatched to check ship-breaking operation of stranded vessel

Chan has stated that the team he has assigned will investigate why Pilipinas Precious Metal Resources Inc. (PPMRI), the ship-breaking company of M/V Diamond, has continued its operations despite the City not lifting the CDO yet.

He clarified that the City had ordered PPMRI to remove all the debris left from their ship-breaking operations, but the company is prohibited from cutting any parts of the M/V Diamond until the CDO is lifted.

Chan mentioned that they are awaiting the recommendation from the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (LCHO) before the PPMRI can resume their salvage operation. He also mentioned that they must comply with the list of requirements provided by the health office.

One of the primary requirements is to ensure that the company has implemented strategies to prevent residents from suffering from skin and other types of diseases while they are carrying out the ship-breaking process.

Chan said the LCHO has also suggested that PPMRI should contain all the ship-breaking materials, among other health hazards, which could otherwise be disseminated through the air and affect residents living in the vicinity of the ship, such as fine dust.

"We are awaiting the City Health's recommendation before resuming ship breaking operations. Once approved, we can lift the CDO," said Chan.

Prickly heat

Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, mentioned in a separate interview that they discovered some of the affected residents might have been experiencing prickly heat due to the humid weather.

Realiza also explained that they considered the possibility that some affected residents could have been suffering from skin rashes caused by the hot weather, while they investigated the reported ship-breaking operations.

"Prickly heat," which is also known as miliaria, is a skin rash that occurs due to the entrapment of sweat under the skin. This happens when the narrow ducts, which are responsible for carrying sweat to the surface of the skin, get blocked or clogged. It is more likely to occur in hotter and more humid climates.

Realiza clarified that up to this point, they had received fewer complaints from residents suffering from health issues related to the ship-breaking operations.

She said they have provided ointments to the Punta Engaño barangay health centers to assist residents who may suffer from skin diseases. They have also conducted Information Education Campaigns (IECs) to strengthen health awareness.

Realiza has advised the residents to take a bath more frequently and drink plenty of water, particularly for children.

Misinterpretation

During a press conference held on Friday, March 8, more than 300 residents from the four Sitios in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City presented a petition expressing their dismay over the continued shipwrecking operation of M/V Diamond Highway in Sitio Proper Jansen.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government issued a cease and desist order in January, but the shipbreaking operations are still ongoing.

Residents from Sitios Lupa, Colo, Proper Jansen, and Mangal have reported experiencing skin rashes and other skin diseases since the shipbreaking works started producing fiber dust late last year.

On February 3, SunStar reported that Chan issued a CDO on January 31 to prevent the ship-breaking company from cutting any parts of the M/V Diamond Highway due to complaints.

However, Josie Hayashi, a barangay administrator and resident of Sitio Lupa, stated during the press conference that the Barangay Council drafted a resolution to allow the company to continue its ship-breaking operations despite the Mayor's CDO.

In a text message sent to SunStar Cebu on March 9, Barangay Councilor Mark Escardo clarified that the resolution they passed only requests the Lapu-Lapu City Government to conduct an investigation.

The investigation will determine whether the PPMRI should be allowed to resume the ship-breaking or cutting of M/V Diamond Highway.

Escardo added that their goal is for PPMRI to complete its ship-breaking operations to permanently solve the problem. However, they are still waiting for a decision from Chan regarding this matter.

Chan has stated that he has received information regarding the resolution. But he emphasized that this resolution is not the sole basis for PPMRI to continue its ship-breaking operations. Rather, it is an endorsement by the barangay to the City Government for approval.

According to Chan, the company may have misinterpreted the resolution as clearance from the barangay to continue their operations.

The mayor has not yet shared his decision regarding the resolution. (HIC)