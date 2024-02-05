Processing fees for civil docs waived in Lapu-Lapu

THE Lapu-Lapu City Council has passed an ordinance to waive processing fees for civil documents at the City's Office of the Civil Registrar (OCR) in celebration of the 34th Civil Registration Month in February.

According to a statement released on Monday, February 5, 2024, the ordinance was passed for the third and final reading during the council's regular session on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan asked the council to pass such an ordinance through a letter upon the request of OCR officer-in-charge Melissa Plenos Augusto on Monday, January 29.

Augusto said the initiative is in line with this year's Civil Registration Month celebration theme: Civil Registration Vital Statistics (CVRS): The Future of Seamless Services.

As stated in the letter, the OCR will waive processing fees on February 27 for the OCR's main office at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall, while on February 15 and 16 at the Mini City Hall in Talima Olango Island.

According to the ordinance, upon implementation, the OCR would only collect fees mandated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and waive the local processing fees.

This means that clients who wish to process marriage and death certificates would only have to pay P155 instead of the usual P205 plus processing fees.

Meanwhile, processing of local civil documents such as for legitimation, acknowledgment of the father's surname, and a supplemental report, among others, would be free of charge.

The usual cost of processing these documents would be P460, said Augusto.

The ordinance has already been forwarded to Chan's office for signature for its implementation. (HIC/With PR)