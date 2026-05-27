Production firm claims P2M Sinulog dues

Summary:

Junjet’s Productions is demanding P2.074 million in unpaid dues from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. for completed production services during the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024.

Senior production manager Demosthenes Jimenez stated that the company repeatedly followed up from 2024 to 2026 but received no formal response or acknowledgment from festival organizers.

The company described the nearly two-year payment delay as financially burdensome to operations, while SFI Executive Director Elmer Labella has not yet responded to requests for comment.

A PRODUCTION company behind several events for Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 is demanding the release of more than P2 million in unpaid dues from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), claiming that payment for completed services has remained unsettled for nearly two years.

In a letter addressed to SFI president Pericles Dakay and executive director Elmer Labella, Junjet’s Productions said it has repeatedly followed up on the matter from 2024 to 2026 but received no formal response from the organizers.

The company said it had already complied with all requirements for the 2024 Sinulog-related events and aligned its production work with the festival’s theme, “Sinulog: United in Faith and Love.”

“We have continued to reach out, but we have not received any acknowledgment or update from your office,” the letter stated.

Junjet’s Productions is seeking the release of a remaining balance amounting to P2.074 million, representing unpaid production services rendered during various events under “Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 (Still One Cebu Island).”

Based on billing documents submitted to the foundation, the total contract amount reached P3.074 million, with P1 million already released as cash advance, leaving a net payable balance of P2.074 million.

The company said the project had already been completed, delivered, and accepted by organizers, but payment has yet to be processed despite repeated follow-ups.

“Our production company invested significant time, effort, and resources to meet the requirements, including advancing payments to our staff just to comply with the timeline,” the letter read.

Junjet’s Productions described the situation as financially burdensome, adding that the prolonged delay has already affected its operations.

The letter, signed by Demosthenes Jimenez, senior production manager of Junjet’s Productions, also expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the foundation.

“Nainitan, nauwanan, nasingtan, nabuntagan, sobra na ang pag-antos namo (We’ve endured the heat, the rain, the sweat, and sleepless nights — our suffering has become too much),” Jimenez wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the team had endured difficult working conditions during production operations without yet fully receiving compensation for the work completed.

The company acknowledged that delays may occur under certain circumstances but argued that a delay spanning nearly two years without clear communication is unreasonable.

Separate billing documents signed by Pier Atrol Probje, proprietor of Junjet’s Productions, requested the immediate processing of payment and offered to provide supporting documents, including invoices and official receipts, if needed.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Labella for comment, but there had been no response from the SFI executive director as of press time. / CAV