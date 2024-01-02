Professionals Basketball League semis kick off

THE Criminologists and the Medisina will try to secure spots in the finals in the Professionals Basketball League Season 2 Presented by Trillis when they clash against separate opponents this Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at the Roadstar Gym in Pardo, Cebu City.
The Criminologists went undefeated in the elimination round, winning all eight games to emerge as the top seed. The Medisina, on the other hand, finished with a 5-3 card to nab the second seed.
The Criminologists will tackle the fourth-seeded Maestros, while Medisina battles the Kwentadors. The top two seeds will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.
The Criminologists outgunned the Maestros in their lone encounter in the elimination round, 113-94. Raymart Quisel had 27 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, to lead the Criminologists to the easy victory. Lowell Barida and Keno Labus also had double-doubles of their own in that clash.
Meanwhile, the clash between the Medisina and the Kwentadors figures to be a close one after the former defeated the latter, 59-58, in the elims. In that game, Alex Bascug took center stage as he fired in 24 points to carry Medisina to the close win.