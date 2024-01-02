Professionals Basketball League semis kick off

THE Criminologists and the Medisina will try to secure spots in the finals in the Professionals Basketball League Season 2 Presented by Trillis when they clash against separate opponents this Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at the Roadstar Gym in Pardo, Cebu City.

The Criminologists went un­defeated in the elimination round, winning all eight games to emerge as the top seed. The Medisina, on the other hand, finished with a 5-3 card to nab the second seed.

The Criminologists will tackle the fourth-seeded Maestros, while Medisina battles the Kwentadors. The top two seeds will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

The Criminologists outgunned the Maestros in their lone encounter in the elimination round, 113-94. Ray­mart Quisel had 27 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, to lead the Crimi­nologists to the easy victory. Lowell Barida and Keno Labus also had double-doubles of their own in that clash.

Meanwhile, the clash between the Medisina and the Kwentadors figures to be a close one after the former defeated the latter, 59-58, in the elims. In that game, Alex Bascug took center stage as he fired in 24 points to carry Medisina to the close win.