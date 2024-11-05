Progella, Pagara start bid in Asian beach volley tilt

ALAS Pilipinas’ Khylem Progella and Sofiah Pagara are set to showcase their vastly improved partnership as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) hosts the Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships at the Nuvali Sand Courts in the City of Santa Rosa, Laguna, starting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

The University of Santo Tomas Tiger Sands stalwarts seek redemption at Nuvali, site of their Philippine national team debut in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge in December last year.

With a boost in morale from a sterling performance in tough overseas play — they underscored their fine form with a final eight appearance in 2024 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in China just two months ago — Progella and Pagara are set to put on a show for the home crowd along with five other Philippine team pairs in the tournament backed by Nuvali, Ayala Land, Rebisco, Smart, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, City of Santa Rosa, Mikasa, Senoh, Asics, Akari, Sip, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports Plus, Pilipinas Live and the Asian Volleyball Confederation and PNVF, both headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

The Air Force pair of Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda also eye podium spots after reaching the Round of 16 at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Nuvali in April and winning one of three matches in the Qingdao leg in September.

Philippine Army’s Alexa Polidario and the Coast Guard’s Jenny Gaviola are among the seven pairs battling it out for the remaining four spots in the 24-team main draw.

Nuvali Open champions Stefanie Fejes and Jana Milutinovic of Australia lead the favorites in the women’s side. Australia’s Jasmine Fleming is also back after a runner-up finish with Georgia Johnson in Santa Rosa, but will now compete with Elizabeth Alchin.

Alas Pilipinas new guy Lerry John Francisco, meanwhile, is determined to prove his worth as he makes his international debut with the national squad.

The 6-foot-1 Francisco is eager to deliver for flag and country while hoping to play to the standard of partner Rancel Varga when they battle some of the best teams in Asia and Oceania in the five-day tournament.

“I will do everything I can, I will play my best and try to execute during the tournament everything I learned in practice,” the 26-year-old Francisco said, noting the pressure and excitement of teaming up with one of the most established young players in the country will fuel his drive to perform well.

“He’s done quite a lot at the age of 24,” Francisco said of Varga, twice MVP in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines while at University of Sto. Tomas and silver medalist with Alas Pilipinas in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures alongside James Buytrago.

“There’s pressure on me to perform, and I embrace it,” he said.

An Alas Pilipinas recruit following fine performances with the Coast Guard in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League and a local domestic commercial volleyball series, Francisco is also keen to repay Alas Pilipinas coaches’ trust — and Varga’s patience in training — as he plays in his first international tournament.

“It feels great to be given the chance to show what I can do, on a big stage like this, so I am seizing the opportunity,” Francisco added.

Also expected to shine in the 35-team men’s competition are Buytrago and Ran Abdilla, two players from the four-man beach volleyball team that bagged the bronze medal in the Southeast Asian Games last year in Cambodia.

Abdilla and Butrago are among the 20 seeded pairs, with 15 other tandems battling in the qualifying rounds for the remaining four spots in the main draw.

Among those looking to enter the main draw are former Perpetual Help player Ronniel Rosales and Edwin Tolentino from National University.

Iran’s Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab seek another top podium finish after their romp in the AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open in April, while three tandems from Australia and two from New Zealand are also already in the main draw. / RP2SPORTS