Progressive groups renew call for P1,200 daily minimum wage in Central Visayas

PROGRESSIVE groups Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas, Anakbayan, and Kabataan Partylist under Sugboanong Mamumuong Nagkahiusa staged a protest in front of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 7 office on Friday, September 5, 2025, to reiterate their demand for a P1,200 daily minimum wage.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bayan Central Visayas, said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board has begun deliberations on the proposed wage increase following a public hearing held on August 19.

He stressed that the current minimum wage is not enough to support a family.

Paglinawan expressed frustration that despite Central Visayas being among the fastest-growing economies in the Philippines, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, workers remain underpaid.

Citing labor data, he noted that workers in the region produced P1.28 trillion in economic output last year, up from P1.11 trillion in 2022.

"Sakit kaayo palandungon sa atung kaigsuonang mamumuo nga panahon nga mopagawas og mga financial statement Misaka ang net income sa mga negosyante Misaka ang limpyong kita sa Top 1,000 corporation, gani sa talaan P2.4 Trillion ang limpyong kita nganong di man sila maka hatag," Paglinawan said.

(It is painful to think that while top corporations report trillions in net income, workers who are the backbone of the economy still cannot receive just wages.)

The groups also criticized the massive budget allocations for flood control projects, which they alleged were riddled with corruption. They urged the government to instead provide subsidies to small businesses so workers and poor families would benefit.

The protest lasted only a few minutes before participants dispersed, hopeful that their demands would be heard.

Cebu City Police Chief Colonel Enrico Figuero personally supervised security in the area and described the rally as peaceful. He estimated that about 30 people joined the demonstration, which did not disrupt traffic or cause any illegal disturbances. (AYB)