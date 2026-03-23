‘Project Hail Mary’ tops global box office with $140.9M opening

COLUMBIA Pictures’ “Project Hail Mary” has recorded the biggest global opening weekend of the year, earning $140.9 million worldwide.

The film grossed $80.5 million in North America and an additional $60.4 million from international markets.

In the Philippines, the film earned P29.2 million in its first five days, marking the biggest Hollywood opening of 2026 and the strongest debut for a non-franchise film since “Oppenheimer.”

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and based on Andy Weir’s novel, “Project Hail Mary” stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a science teacher who awakens aboard a spacecraft with no memory of his mission.

As he regains his memories, he realizes he must save Earth from extinction caused by a dying sun. Along the way, he encounters an alien ally named Rocky, and together they work to save their respective worlds.

The film is now showing in Philippine cinemas. / PR