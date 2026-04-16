Prominent Cebuanos take oath during NCCA Subcommission on the Arts at Metropolitan Theatre

THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Subcommission on the Arts successfully held its oath-taking and programming at the historic Metropolitan Theatre, gathering key cultural leaders and artists from across the country on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Among the Cebuanos who took their oath are MJR Productions Artistic Director Mhike Jelord J. Rollo, and VHC Productions Artistic Director Victor Hao-Cuenco, for their roles as Executive Council Members representing the Visayas under the NCCA – Committee on Dance.

This milestone highlights their unwavering dedication, passion, and steadfast commitment to advancing the arts in the region and the nation.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Eric B. Zerrudo, who underscored the crucial role of cultural leaders in fostering artistic excellence, preserving heritage, and shaping the future of Philippine arts.

The event marks a significant step in strengthening the NCCA’s mission to empower the arts sector, particularly in the Visayas, by promoting collaboration, innovation, and cultural development through dynamic leadership.

With the induction of new Executive Council Members, the NCCA reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the country’s rich cultural landscape and elevating Filipino artistry on both national and global platforms. (PR)