Property demand holds in Cebu, Bohol despite volatility

HOMEGROWN property developer PrimaryHomes Inc. said its residential projects in Cebu and Bohol continue to post stable demand, as investors and buyers shift focus to capital preservation and long-term assets amid global uncertainties, including the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

The developer said its Royal Oceancrest Series in Mactan, Cebu and Panglao Island, Bohol are benefiting from established locations and sustained residential and tourism demand, even as external risks—such as elevated fuel costs and travel disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict—begin to weigh on sentiment in the broader economy.

Mactan remains a key gateway to the Visayas, supported by infrastructure such as the Mactan–Cebu International Airport and the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway, which continue to underpin residential and tourism-related demand.

Panglao, meanwhile, is positioned as a leisure destination, supported by the Bohol–Panglao International Airport and improving regional connectivity, helping sustain long-term visitor arrivals despite near-term volatility in travel.

PrimaryHomes said Royal Oceancrest Mactan is fully operational, while a second phase within a township development continues to record market uptake. In Bohol, Royal Oceancrest Panglao is already operational, with a second development transitioning to unit turnover.

The company noted that earlier phases of the projects were sold during the pandemic, with construction continuing through that period, which it said reflects its ability to deliver projects across market cycles.

Industry-wide, property developers are navigating a more cautious investment climate as geopolitical tensions drive up oil prices and inflation, affecting travel, construction costs, and buyer sentiment. These pressures are also beginning to impact tourism-dependent markets such as Cebu and Bohol.

Against this backdrop, the developer said its projects are designed for flexible use—as primary residences, long-term rentals, or short-term accommodations—allowing investors to adjust to changing market conditions.

The company said demand for real estate remains anchored on location and long-term value, with well-positioned assets continuing to attract buyers despite short-term market fluctuations. / KOC