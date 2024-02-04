Property developer tops off condo with Soho features

HOMEGROWN property developer Priland Development Corp. has topped off Vertex Central, a mixed-use condominium project consisting of residential and small office and home office (Soho) units in Cebu City.

Located along Archbishop Reyes Ave. in Cebu City, the 34-story vertical residences target young professionals, growing families and small business owners.

“As we reach new heights with the topping-off ceremony of Vertex Central, we celebrate a vision taking shape. This milestone reflects our commitment to creating spaces that elevate lifestyles and define excellence in real estate. The future is bright, and we’re excited to witness the journey ahead,” said Priland president Ramon Carlo Yap.

Future homeowners can choose from 22.40 to 34-square-meter studio units or 42.55 to 51.70-square-meter one-bedroom units. Among its amenities include a lobby, swimming pools, a lounge deck, a gym, commercial spaces, a sky garden and podium parking.

The Soho concept in condo developments is not new in the market, but its popularity surged during the Covid-19 pandemic when many people began working from home.

Its dual purpose of providing a home with small office features became a hit among employers and professionals, a trend that is expected to persist even in the post-pandemic era.

In a separate interview, architect Darryl Balmoria-Garcia of Dream Architects said condo projects now have incorporated the office aspect in the designs, banking on the work-from-home and hybrid work arrangements.

“Condo designs are now more versatile and flexible,” said Garcia.

Vertex Central recently secured the Best Connectivity Condo Development and highly commended recognition for Best CBD Development at the 10th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards in 2022.