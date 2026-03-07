Property disputes, utility poles slow down road widening in Basak

WORK is still moving forward on George Tampus Road in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, but officials say property disagreements are slowing things down. The project aims to double the width of the narrow road to help fix traffic jams and constant flooding.

Why the road is growing

The current road is only five meters wide, making it difficult for cars and residents to move. The expansion will increase that to 10 meters. To make this happen, the City Government has purchased 2.5 meters of land on both sides of the street.

During a Facebook Live broadcast on Saturday, March 7, 2026, Lapu-Lapu City Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan explained that the extra space is needed for more than just pavement. "The only way to solve the flooding is by building drainage," Chan said. "That’s why we purchased 2.5 meters on both sides."

Roadblocks to progress

While some buildings have already been torn down to clear the way, the project has hit a few snags:

* Uncooperative Owners: Some people living along the road are refusing to move or are disputing who actually owns the land.

* Legal Disputes: Multiple individuals are claiming rights to the same pieces of property, which has paused construction in those areas.

* Utility Poles: Electric posts belonging to the Mactan Electric Company are currently sitting in the middle of the new road path and must be moved before paving can continue.

"Some of the property owners are uncooperative, while others I am thankful for," Chan noted, adding that the city is working hard to resolve these ownership issues so the project can move forward.

Fixing the flood problem

A major part of this work is the construction of a new drainage system. This system will connect to the Basak outfall, which carries rainwater away from both Barangay Basak and Barangay Gun-ob. Without this connection, the surrounding communities would continue to face recurring floods.

The project is being handled by a contractor under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Local barangay officials have already complained to the DPWH about the slow pace, urging the contractor to hurry up and finish the concreting.

What happens next?

Representative Chan apologized to residents for the long delay and the inconvenience the construction has caused. He warned that the DPWH can penalize contractors for being slow, though delays caused by moving utility poles are usually excused.

For now, the city is focused on clearing the remaining "right-of-way" areas. Once the property disputes are settled and the poles are moved, the wider, flood-free George Tampus Road will finally be a reality for Lapu-Lapu motorists. (DPC)