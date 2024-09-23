Property experts open one-stop shop

A GROUP of seasoned real estate professionals, property lawyers and engineers has teamed up to offer a comprehensive one-stop-shop real estate solution in Cebu.

One of their goals is to professionalize the services in the industry and eliminate the reliance on fixers, which has long plagued the sector.

The newly formed company LandTitlePRO located in Mandaue City aims to offer a wide range of real estate services. The firm brought together real estate lawyers, real estate appraisers, real estate brokers, geodetic engineers and dedicated document processing staff all under one roof, to make it easy for clients to access all necessary services in a seamless, efficient manner.

In an interview, LandTitlePRO operations head Frederick Abello said their mission is to raise the standards of real estate practices in Cebu by providing professional services, ensuring that every step of the process is handled by qualified professionals to help clients save on time, cost and effort.

“Many people get overwhelmed with the amount of paperwork and legalities involved in buying or selling property. Our role is to make sure that everything is done correctly, legally and in a timely manner,” said Abello.

One of the key problems the company seeks to address is the prevalence of fixers in the real estate industry. Fixers, who operate without proper licenses or training, often exploit gaps in the system, creating risks for buyers and sellers alike.

“Our main goal is to serve the public because not everybody knows the processes and requirements in every real estate transaction. We are here to guide them and help them complete their requirement checklist,” said John Arley Palma, a lawyer and the company’s chief executive officer.

Palma said they aim to minimize the complexity and confusion often associated with property transactions. “By combining our expertise, we can help our clients make informed decisions,” he said.

Among the services the company offers include title transfer, tax declaration ownership title, property research and due diligence, BIR certificate authorizing registration processing, extra-judicial settlement processing, real estate property appraisal, estate tax processing, lot relocation survey and preparation of real estate sale/donation documents.

Abello said this new venture arrives at an opportune time as Cebu continues to be a booming hub for real estate.

He said with more developments and investment opportunities arising, the demand for professional real estate services is in demand.

“Our team hopes to fill that gap, providing a much-needed solution. We want to bridge that gap by providing expert guidance at every step of the real estate process,” said Abello.

Cebu remains one of the most attractive and largest residential hubs outside of Metro Manila, according to Colliers Philippines.

National developers continue to launch projects in Metro Cebu as they are optimistic about the locale’s potential for growth even beyond 2024.

“In our view, the improving sentiment from businesses and individual investors and end-users will likely support the Cebu residential sector’s growth,” the firm said. / KOC