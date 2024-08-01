Property firm to build business district in SRP

PUBLICLY-LISTED Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) is developing its own business district at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Through its Alabang township development unit, FLI will start the development of the northeastern side of City di Mare (CDM) as a new green business district.

Situated in an eight-hectare area, this Phase 2 project is part of the 19.2-hectare land that FLI acquired through a consortium it led during a public bidding in 2015.

Gwen Sala, deputy general manager at CDM, said land development is already underway for Phase 2 following the high interest of local developers to expand their footprint at the SRP.

She said 25 commercial lots are up for sale in CDM’s Phase 2, of which five lots are offering oceanfront views. Lot cuts range from 1,500 square meters to 4,600 square meters.

Launched on July 18, 2024, Phase 2 is positioned as a mixed-use green business district that can host residential, commercial, office and retail developments.

Strong appetite for townships

According to Sala, CDM’s Phase 2 has already attracted interest from both national and local developers looking to establish their presence at the SRP.

At present, the stretch of SRP is home to big-ticket projects of wealthy families like the Sy (SM Seaside City Cebu, SMX Convention and Arena); Ayala (South Coast City); Gokongwei (NuStar); and Gotianun (City di Mare).

Property advisory firm, Colliers Philippines, has been recommending developers to assess the viability of Cebu for more integrated communities which feature office towers, residential condominiums, as well as malls and hotels.

Integrated communities often attract higher property values due to their comprehensive amenities and convenience. It also boosts the local economy as businesses in the township projects create jobs that also promote sustainable development, among others.

“Developing masterplanned communities has become a vital part of property firms’ development strategy. We see this trend to continue not just in Metro Manila but in major growth areas, including Cebu,” said Joey Roi Bondoc, Colliers’ director for research.

Townships here to stay

“Massive township development over the past couple of decades has resulted in a dearth of developable land across Metro Manila. This has resulted in greater demand outside of Metro Manila with developers looking for viable sites outside the capital region. This is one of the major reasons why property firms also look for developable land in Cebu,” he explained.

Bondoc said there remains to be an appetite for townships and that they are “here to stay.”

But just like other property segments, property developers need to innovate and renovate their offerings to stand out in a fiercely competitive Philippine market.

CDM is a master-planned community that promotes modern “live-work-play” lifestyle. Its 58-hectare development covers a 40-hectare mixed-used sector, a joint venture project of the Cebu City Government and FLI, and a 10-hectare commercial component named Il Corso that has already secured partnerships with global lifestyle brands.

In its disclosure to the local bourse, FLI is pushing forward with more launches in Visayas and Mindanao this year, with new residential townships and affordable developments, to take advantage of the opportunities in emerging cities in Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Southern Cotabato and for market share growth in mature urban centers in the provinces of Cebu, Davao and Misamis Oriental.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a net income attributable to equity holders of the parent amounting to P845 million, representing a 14 percent increase compared to the same period last year. / KOC