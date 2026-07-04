Property issues halt flyover construction

THE construction of the Marigondon Flyover Project in Lapu-Lapu City remains on hold as authorities work to acquire the necessary land, with 112 properties currently facing legal acquisition proceedings. Officials from the Lapu-Lapu City Government, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 met on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to clear the technical and legal bottlenecks delaying this and several other major infrastructure projects along the city’s circumferential roads.

At the center of the delay is the acquisition of the right-of-way (ROW), which is the legal right to clear and use private land for public infrastructure. For the Marigondon Flyover, this process involves 112 distinct properties that must undergo expropriation — a legal procedure where the government acquires private property for public use while ensuring the owners are compensated.

To speed up this process, DPWH 7 has requested the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s assistance in securing copies of tax declarations for all the affected properties. Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan stated that the local government will help landowners obtain updated tax declarations under their names, ensuring compliance with Republic Act 12289, also known as the Right-of-Way Law.

Balancing urban growth and property negotiations

The infrastructure push comes as Lapu-Lapu City grapples with rapid urban growth and increasing traffic congestion. The Marigondon Flyover is designed as a priority traffic solution to ease bottlenecks in the area, working in tandem with the planned widening of the Subabasbas-Marigondon Road corridor to expand road capacity. While these developments aim to improve daily travel for commuters and motorists, actual construction cannot move forward until the property negotiations are finalized.

Because the project directly impacts local residents, city leaders are trying to streamline the transition for land owners. Lapu-Lapu City Lone Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan has called on barangay officials to facilitate local negotiations and organized a comprehensive forum to address immediate stakeholder concerns directly.

City officials emphasize that resolving these land issues quickly is vital, especially since the onset of the rainy season could complicate future construction. Mayor Chan stressed the importance of transparency and keeping the project on schedule to meet local infrastructure demands.

“These projects form part of the City’s continuing efforts to improve transport efficiency, expand public infrastructure, and address the demands of sustained urban growth,” Mayor Chan said.

Resolving broader infrastructure bottlenecks

Beyond the Marigondon Flyover, Lapu-Lapu City is managing a broader wave of infrastructure adjustments that require environmental and technical alignment. ROW issues are also being resolved for the proposed athletic oval and grandstand at Looc National High School. Meanwhile, other critical developments — including the Ibo Coastal Road, drainage works in Barangay Buaya, a new station limit in Barangay Subabasbas and the widening of the Punta Engaño and Mactan Aviation roads — require close coordination to relocate public utilities affected by National Government projects.

The next steps for the City and its national partners involve aligning plans for environmental compliance, securing permits and finalizing site clearances to prevent further construction delays.

“Through close coordination with our national government partners, we continue to pursue an integrated approach to infrastructure development, allowing critical projects to advance efficiently,” Mayor Chan said. / DPC