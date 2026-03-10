PropertyGuru Awards add new categories amid VisMin property boom

NEW award categories recognizing emerging trends in residential, hospitality, and mixed-use development will headline the 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, as the country’s property sector continues to expand beyond Metro Manila and deepen growth across the provinces.

Organizers said the 2026 edition will introduce several new categories reflecting shifting buyer demand and the diversification of real estate projects nationwide. These include Best Condo Developer, Best Affordable Housing Development (Luzon), Best First Home Development, Best Wellness Hospitality Development, Best Marina Development, and Best Landmark Development, expanding the programme’s recognition of innovative developments and developers.

The awards will culminate in a gala dinner and presentation on Aug. 20, 2026 in Manila, with Philippine winners advancing to the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok in December, where they will compete with top developers from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The expanded categories were announced during Asia Connect Cebu 2026, held at the Fili Hotel within the NUSTAR complex, where industry leaders highlighted the growing strength of property markets in the Visayas and Mindanao.

VisMin growth driving

property expansion

Developers and industry leaders pointed to Metro Cebu and Metro Davao as key growth centers as infrastructure investments, tourism, and business expansion fuel demand for residential and commercial developments.

Metro Cebu has evolved into a major real estate ecosystem alongside Metro Manila, supported by infrastructure projects such as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport expansion and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, which have strengthened connectivity and boosted tourism, hospitality, and business activity.

These developments have helped diversify Cebu’s economy while sustaining demand across property segments, including residential units purchased by overseas Filipino workers, local investors, and employees in the IT-BPM sector.

In Mindanao, the Davao Region is emerging as another key investment destination, supported by infrastructure projects such as the Samal Island–Davao City Connector bridge, the Davao International Airport terminal expansion, and the Davao City bypass road, which includes the country’s first long-distance mountain tunnel.

Recognition of provincial

developers

The rising prominence of provincial markets was highlighted in the 2025 awards, where Cebu-based Cebu Landmasters Inc. won Best Housing Developer, Best Developer (Mindanao), and Best Developer (Visayas).

Atty. James Abadia, vice-president for business development and Visayas strategic business unit head of Cebu Landmasters, said participation in the awards reinforces the company’s commitment to building communities that address real housing needs.

Meanwhile, Davao-based Damosa Land Inc. was named Best Boutique Developer in 2025, recognizing its projects across the Mindanao region.

President and chief executive Ricardo “Cary” Florendo Lagdameo said the recognition affirms the company’s commitment to building communities aligned with the region’s long-term growth.

Consumer-driven recognition

For the first time, the awards will also introduce the People’s Choice Awards, allowing residents and property buyers to vote for the Top 10 Developers in the Philippines.

Jules Kay, general manager of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said decentralization and diversification continue to drive national growth in the Philippine property market.

“With infrastructure progress and renewed investor confidence, Visayas and Mindanao are becoming some of the country’s most promising property frontiers,” Kay said.

Entries for the 2026 awards will close on June 19, with site inspections scheduled from July 6 to July 28 and voting for the People’s Choice Awards running from July 13 to July 26. / KOC