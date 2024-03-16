PropertyGuru Awards adds new categories

THE 2024 edition of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards will have 12 new categories focused on environment, social and governance (ESG), the organizers said.

The categories also include marks of excellence for development and design, in addition to recognition for the achievements of prominent individuals in the industry.

“The Philippines is a fast-changing market. It’s dynamic, so we have to revisit the categories every year,” said Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, at the Cebu launching of the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards at Fili Hotel in Nustar Cebu on March 8, 2024.

“We try to adapt the awards to meet the market direction every year. New things become new trends or new types of development and new types of customers; we try to recognize that.”

According to Kay, they will be splitting ESG into different elements. On the environmental side, for example, there will be special awards for sustainable design, sustainable construction and energy efficiency, among others.

ESG is about assessing how a company operates in terms of its impact on the environment, society and its governance structure, beyond just financial performance. It helps investors and stakeholders understand the broader implications of their investments and encourages companies to be more responsible and sustainable in their practices.

Kay added they will also be giving an award for Best Investment Development, recognizing the increasing trend among developers to construct properties specifically designed for rental purposes.

Growing cities

Launched in 2013, the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards have diversified over the years to honor outstanding companies and projects in growing cities and investment hubs such as Cebu, Davao, Batangas, Bacolod and Iloilo.

The Awards in 2024 will continue that tradition, setting the Gold Standard of real estate across categories representing property markets in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“As the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards program continues to evolve, we welcome entrants from all over the Philippines, especially growth areas beyond the capital such as Cebu. From Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao, our goal is to showcase excellence in real estate nationwide, highlighting market development and diversity across multiple destinations. With its resilient economy and strong fundamentals, as well as ambitious infrastructure projects and competitive industries, we look forward to recognizing another exciting phase in the evolution of Philippine real estate this year,” said Kay.

Submissions from both the industry and the public are currently being accepted through asiapropertyawards.com/nominations until June 14, 2024. The award ceremony is set for Sept. 6 in Manila, with the Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation scheduled for Dec. 13 in Bangkok, Thailand.

A panel of independent judges, consisting of experts from diverse segments of the property sector and related fields, will be responsible for evaluating the submissions. HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, supervises the entire selection process.

“Over the years, our independent panel of judges has taken an active role in influencing developers on the decentralization of urban and property development from vibrant Metro Manila to the country’s fast-developing regions, secondary cities, and provinces. This process has only accelerated post-pandemic with the growing preference for open, green spaces and leisure-oriented destinations as well as the influx of tourist arrivals and foreign direct investments,” said Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the independent panel of judges and president of Tajara Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc.

The Cebu launching at the Fili Hotel was represented by Cyel Auza, vice president for Cebu operations of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, and Jose Franco Soberano, director, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cebu Landmasters Inc., whose companies were prominent winners from provincial markets in 2023.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates won the Best Industrial Developer (Asia) award as well as the Best Industrial Development (Asia) award for West Cebu Estate at the Grand Final in 2023.

The company also won the Best Industrial Developer title, among other recognitions, at the 2023 Awards in the Philippines, with West Cebu Estate winning Best Industrial Development.

CLI, on the other hand, was hailed Best Developer (Mindanao) at the 2023 Awards in the Philippines, supported by the Best Retail Architectural Design award for DGT City Center. Casa Mira Towers Bacolod won the Best Condo Development (Visayas) award for the company while Casa Mira Iloilo won Best Housing Development (Visayas). Casa Mira Homes Danao won Best Housing Development (Metro Cebu) while Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao won Best Waterfront Condo Development.

Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu also won three titles, including Best Hotel Development, at the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023 held in Manila. The development would go on to win the Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia) title at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards are part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its 19th year in 2024. The series covers key markets across the region, spanning Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, with exclusive gala dinners and ceremonies that represent the most anticipated property events of the year. / KOC