Proposed ‘24 budget under council review

THE Cebu City Council has referred Mayor Michael Rama’s proposed P100 billion annual budget for 2024 to the committee on budget and finance for review.

In a letter to the council dated Oct. 16, 2023, Rama wrote that if the proposed budget is approved, it will be used to construct a water retention system to address water scarcity, improve and reintroduce a better drainage system, upgrade Task Force Gubat sa Baha (War against Flooding) and Task Force Likay sa Landslide (Prevent Landslides), conduct food security summits, promote local produce, build farm-to-market roads, and adopt a universal healthcare program, among others.

The Task Force Gubat sa Baha, which was created in 2022, focuses on the strict implementation of the three-meter easement and the construction of medium-rise buildings to house displaced residents affected by the project, while the Task Force Likay sa Landslide monitors land movement, mining activities, road access and closures.

Rama felt the urge to focus on addressing water and food security concerns.

“A gigantic problem like climate challenge requires an even herculean solution and a multitude of resources,” Rama said in his letter.

Proposed expenditures

Half of the proposed P100 billion budget for next year is allocated for comprehensive climate change adaptation and mitigation projects, which extend beyond addressing flooding, while the other half is earmarked for other programs.

In a press conference on Friday, Oct. 27, City Budget and Finance Officer Jerone Castillo said the battle is no longer against flooding, but against the bigger problem of climate change.

“We started with gubat sa baha (war against flooding), but ultimately diay kuwang ra ang gubat sa baha kay (the program is not enough since) it is actually a battle against climate change,” he said.

According to him, the city’s existing drainage system, which was built in 1980, did not account for the impact of climate change.

“Usbon ang systema nga mo-take (We need to implement a new drainage system to take) into account ang climate change,” he said.

Castillo said the basic component of the budget is the water containment system.

“We need it, ato jud iduso kay (we need to push that). Borrowing the words of Mayor Mike (Michael Rama), ‘Kon dili lagi karon, kanus-a man (If not now, then when)? Kon dili kita, kinsa man (If not us, then who will implement it)?’” Castillo said.

Food security

Castillo pointed out that climate change also affects food security.

“We have to address all these things. Naa jud tay ibutang nga (We need to set aside a) budget, otherwise magmata na lang ta nga wala ta kaandam (we will wake up unprepared),” he said.

He said the City is preparing for what the weather bureau Pagasa has projected that Cebu will face reduced rainfall in the latter part of this year and the first quarter of next year due to the El Niño phenomenon.

“Naa na tay nahimo apan kulangan pa. Ato pang pun-an jud (We’ve already done something but it’s not enough. We need to do more),” he said.

Castillo said the City also needs to develop farm-to-market roads, and help rural communities.

“So, daghan kaayo nig component nga gibutang ni Mayor Mike (the mayor included so many components)… Mao ng dako kaayo ang budget (That’s why the budget is so big) kay (because) it has to address so many things,” he said.

“Ang mga dalan, nindoton (We will improve the roads). Ang nga sidewalk, nindoton (We will improve the sidewalks),” he said.

He said the government’s aim is transformational in nature. That’s why they have to put a good amount of money into achieving this goal.

“In the 1960s, Singapore did not look like what it looks like today, but they put in a good amount of money, and they put in the people working together, the stakeholders, and (inculcating) discipline,” Castillo said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said discipline is essential, coupled with infrastructure development.

“Let the people follow rules and regulations, then there is transformation,” he said.

“We’re not saying that change will be overnight, but the mayor has started the ball rolling… we are not just talking about it, but we are really moving” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said money is required to make meaningful progress, adding that without a budget the City cannot achieve its goals.

“Magsige kag move, nya wa kay budget. Unsa may mahimo? Puro ra gihapon estorya,” Castillo said.

(You keep moving, but you don’t have a budget. What can you do? It’s still just talk.)

In the same press conference, City Administrator Collin Rosell said that with the proposed 2024 budget, the City Government plans to deliver the following: Drought and flood mitigation, housing, adequate supply of potable water, education and awareness, reforestation and the integration of green building technology, smart city initiatives, support for agriculture, businesses and economy and basic services and facilities that the government should deliver.

Rosell said these basic components are embodied in the Local Government Code.

Other expenditures under the capital outlay include lot acquisition for socialized housing with a proposed budget of P1.5 billion; installation of rainwater catchment (P5 billion); construction of new City Hall at the South Road Properties (P2.3 billion) and construction for MRBs and socialized housing (P30 billion), among others.

Based on the executive department’s proposal, the largest estimated revenue source for the annual budget will come from tax revenue amounting to P77.5 billion, followed by non-tax revenue amounting to P10.554 billion.

Other estimated sources of revenue are shares the City gets from various joint ventures amounting to P7 billion, P2.905 billion from the national tax allotment, P600 million from the ecozone and P288 million from its share from government-owned and -controlled corporations, such as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The City is also looking to generate around P2.095 billion under its special accounts, including P150 million from the operation of the City markets; P581 million from the local development fund; P1.185 billion from city hospitals; and P179 million from housing projects. / JJL, AML