Proposed ordinance backs yearly youth summer camp

THE Cebu City Council is moving to institutionalize an annual youth summer camp to sustain and expand programs that develop leadership, civic responsibility and life skills among young Cebuanos.

The proposed ordinance, authored by Councilor Rhea Mae Jakosalem, seeks to formalize the camp as a yearly City initiative in partnership with the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation and the Cebu City Local Youth Development Office (Lydo).

The measure anchors its policy on the 1987 Constitution, which recognizes the vital role of the youth in nation-building. It also cites Republic Act 11910, which institutionalizes the conduct of summer youth camps in barangays nationwide.

The ordinance declares it a policy of the Cebu City Government to “promote and protect the physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual and social well-being of the youth,” and to encourage their involvement in civic affairs, foster patriotism and strengthen responsible citizenship through structured development programs.

Program coverage

Under the proposal, the youth summer camp will be held every summer and serve as a platform for leadership training, skills development and youth empowerment activities across the city.

The program will include modules on leadership and governance, environmental awareness and disaster preparedness, mental and reproductive health, sports and physical development, arts and cultural heritage, entrepreneurship and livelihood, digital literacy and emerging technologies, human rights and social justice and financial literacy and personal development.

Roles and implementation

The SK Federation will lead the organization and implementation of the camp, including preparing program plans, identifying venues, coordinating with government agencies and partner organizations and engaging resource speakers and facilitators.

It will also be required to submit a comprehensive report to the Lydo within 30 days after the activity, including evaluation results and feedback to improve future implementation.

Meanwhile, the Lydo will provide technical and administrative support, including assisting in program design, developing standardized modules, consolidating reports from barangay-level implementation and submitting an annual assessment to the Office of the Mayor and the City Council.

Partnerships and funding

The ordinance allows partnerships with National Government agencies such as the National Youth Commission, Department of Health, Department of Education, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Philippine Sports Commission and National Commission for Culture and the Arts, among others.

Funding will be sourced from the annual SK budget, barangay funds where applicable and grants or donations from partner institutions, subject to existing government accounting and auditing rules.

If approved, the Lydo, in coordination with the SK Federation and the National Youth Commission, will craft the implementing rules and regulations within 60 days from the ordinance’s effectivity. / CAV