Proposed Cebu City ordinance seeks stricter safety rules for waste facilities

A CEBU City councilor has filed a proposed ordinance to tighten safety controls on solid waste facilities in the city after a deadly trash slide in Barangay Binaliw killed 36 people.

The measure, authored by Councilor Mikel Rama, was filed before the Cebu City Council.

Stronger safety rules

The measure, “Cebu City Solid Waste Facility Public Safety Ordinance of 2026,” aims to set clear safety rules for the structure and daily operations of solid waste facilities. It also seeks to create a joint system for issuing preventive cease and desist orders, or P-CDO, when there is an immediate threat to people’s lives and safety.

The measure defines imminent danger as conditions that are likely to cause events such as slope failure, structural collapse, fire, explosion, hazardous overflow or uncontrolled discharge. These events lead to death, serious injury or major property damage.

If there is documented proof of imminent danger, the mayor may issue a P-CDO based on a joint written recommendation from the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

A P-CDO will take effect immediately and will last up to 72 hours. During this period, a required hearing must be held. The facility operator can present counter-findings and measures to reduce the risk. Any extension beyond 72 hours will need another joint written recommendation and a formal order from the mayor explaining the factual and legal basis.

The order can only be lifted after a joint safety clearance is issued by the same two offices. The clearance must certify that the identified hazards have been addressed.

Safety audit team

The proposed ordinance will also create a Solid Waste Facility Safety Audit Team.

The team will include representatives from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Office of the Building Official and Cebu City Health Office.

The group will conduct scheduled and surprise safety inspections of waste facilities and recommend corrective actions.

Insurance requirement

The ordinance will require all operators of solid waste facilities to secure third-party liability insurance.

This includes sanitary landfills, controlled dumps, materials recovery facilities and transfer stations.

Operators must maintain insurance coverage of at least P5 million per occurrence. The coverage will pay for bodily injury, death or property damage caused by facility operations.

Proof of insurance will be required to get, renew or keep a Mayor’s Permit.

Failure to maintain the required insurance may lead to non-renewal, suspension or revocation of permits after notice and a chance to comply.

Penalties for violations

Operators who ignore a valid P-CDO may face an administrative fine of P5,000 per day until they comply.

For a first violation, the mayor’s permit may be suspended for up to 30 days. A second violation may lead to revocation of the permit and closure of the facility, subject to due process.

Roles of national and local agencies

The measure states that it does not override the authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) or the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

It says the City Government will not set environmental emission or effluent standards, nor issue environmental compliance certificates.

Instead, the measure is based on the police power of the City Government and its duty under the Local Government Code and Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, to protect public health and safety.

Under Republic Act 9003, the DENR, through the EMB, leads in enforcing the law and reviewing local solid waste plans.

Local government units are responsible for carrying out and enforcing solid waste management in their areas. This includes preparing local plans, enforcing waste segregation and ensuring proper disposal in sanitary landfills.

Next steps

If approved, the ordinance directs the City Mayor to issue implementing rules and regulations within 60 days from its effectivity.

In his explanatory note, Rama said the issuance of a business permit is a privilege, not a right. He said the City Government has the authority to impose reasonable safety conditions to prevent threats to life, property and the environment.

The measure is expected to undergo committee deliberations before it is submitted for plenary approval. / CAV