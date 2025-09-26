Proposed ordinance targets contractors who tear up good roads

THE Cebu City Council is considering an ordinance that would penalize contractors for the “unnecessary demolition” of roads that are still in good condition.

Councilor Harold Kendrick Go endorsed the measure on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, to address recurring problems of contractors creating traffic and wasting public funds.

It also addresses the recurring problem of contractors, particularly from national agencies, tearing down roads that are still in good condition.

The proposed ordinance mandates the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and private utilities to coordinate with the City Government before any project is implemented.

It also prohibits the demolition or excavation of any good and serviceable road unless justified by a clear engineering necessity, such as a major drainage construction or utility alignment.

Proponents must also present the project scope, justification, and traffic management plan to the City Council and the Cebu City Transportation Office.

Regular monthly status reports on ongoing projects will also be required.

Fines of up to P5,000 will be imposed and firms will be blacklisted for violating the policy, according to the proposal.

Go cited DPWH Department Order 157, series of 1993, requiring the agency to cooperate and coordinate with local government units before any infrastructure project is implemented.

During the council’s regular session, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña suggested to include a clause that will require the DPWH to seek the City Government’s approval before implementing any road construction, repair, or maintenance project.

To enforce compliance, the proposed ordinance establishes the following penalty structure for violators: A fine of P3,000 and immediate work suspension for the first offense, a fine of P4,000 and a formal recommendation for blacklisting from future city-related projects for the second offense, and a P5,000 penalty, permanent blacklisting, and revocation of city-issued permits for the third offense.

A joint committee composed of the committee on infrastructure, the committee on urban planning, and the committee on transportation will act as an oversight body to ensure compliance. The proposed measure was endorsed to the three committees for review.

Nivel Hills construction

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival issued a warning on Tuesday to the contractor of an ongoing road concreting project in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug.

Archival warned that a cease-and-desist order will be issued if the civil works are not expedited, following numerous complaints from commuters and motorists about traffic congestion in the area.

In a meeting last Sept. 10, Archival instructed several contractors to sign undertakings that guarantee timely completion of their projects.

Firms failing to meet deadlines will pay penalties calculated at five percent of 10 percent of the total contract value for each day of delay. Noncompliant contractors could also be barred from future city projects. / EHP