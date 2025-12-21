Proposed ordinance targets false real estate marketing in Cebu City

WALKING into a condominium showroom often feels like stepping into a perfect life, with plush furniture, high-end finishes and spacious layouts. But for many homebuyers, receiving the actual keys reveals a starkly different reality — a bare concrete shell that feels significantly smaller than the model suggested. This disconnect between marketing glitz and the deliverable product sits at the center of a new push for transparency in Cebu City’s real estate market.

Councilor Harold Kendrick Go has proposed the “Cebu City Showroom Truth-in-Advertising Ordinance.” The proposed measure aims to regulate how real estate developers present model units, specifically requiring clear distinctions between fully furnished displays and the actual “bare” condition of properties upon turnover.

A push for consumer transparency

The proposal aligns with broader consumer protections under Republic Act (RA) 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, and RA 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991. It addresses a persistent issue in the property sector where “dressed-up” showrooms utilize interior design tricks—such as custom-reduced furniture or mirrors—to exaggerate perceived space and value.

For prospective homeowners, a property purchase is often the most significant financial commitment of their lives. Misleading advertising can lead to buyers investing in units that do not meet their actual living needs once standard furniture is moved in. The ordinance seeks to shift the burden of clarity onto the developer before the contract is signed.

Preventing disputes through disclosure

Go said his proposed ordinance is preventative in nature, as it “seeks to protect buyers from deceptive marketing practices that often result in disputes after turnover.”

He added that reports indicate developers frequently use displays that do not reflect actual deliverables, resulting in “numerous buyer complaints involving layout, size, finishes and amenities.”

Mandatory disclosures

The ordinance mandates the installation of prominent disclosure boards inside showrooms. These boards, which must have minimum dimensions of two feet by three feet, are required to detail the unit’s specific floor area, including fixtures and finishes, as well as excluded decorations, furnishings, or upgrades along with their corresponding fees.

Crucially, the draft ordinance addresses the physical staging of the units. Furniture used for display must reflect realistic dimensions to prevent the optical illusion of a larger room often achieved by using custom-scaled, smaller beds or sofas.

Defining unlawful marketing practices

The draft ordinance also targets promotional materials. Print and digital ads must accurately reflect government-approved floor plans and carry clear disclaimers, such as “artist’s perspective,” when applicable.

Under the proposal, it would become explicitly unlawful to misrepresent a unit’s size or layout, use custom-reduced furniture to make rooms appear larger, or refuse to provide an official turnover plan to a buyer upon request. It would also prohibit providing false, incomplete, or deceptive information during sales pitches.

Enforcement and penalties

If approved, enforcement would be a joint effort involving the Cebu City Housing Board, the Office of the Building Official, and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) 7.

Violators would face escalating penalties. A first offense would result in a P3,000 fine and a compliance order. A second offense would carry a P4,000 fine and suspension of showroom operations for up to 30 days. A third offense would result in a P5,000 fine, a longer suspension, and possible referral to the DHSUD 7 for further sanctions.

If the ordinance is passed, regulators will randomly inspect showrooms and marketing materials to ensure the reality of the turnover unit matches what was promised. / EHP