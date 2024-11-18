Proposed P16M budget for Dec. ‘25 ‘not just for hams’

NOT just for the purchase of hams, said Mandaue City Budget Officer Giovanni Tianero, in defending the proposed P16 million budget for the City’s activities for December 2025.

Tianero told reporters on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, that the amount will also fund programs and events, including a Christmas party for City Hall employees, food parks, tokens, decorations and other cultural activities.

The city official issued the clarification after Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz questioned the proposal during the council session last Monday, Nov. 11.

“Excessive”

Ruiz was concerned that the proposed budget was excessive, suggesting it required a detailed breakdown to ensure transparency in government spending.

Tianero said the proposed budget will benefit approximately 15,000 city employees, including barangay workers and job order personnel.

He added that the amount is consistent with the 2024 allocation, which also amounted to P16 million and was drawn from the City’s P4.4 billion annual budget.

However, the 2024 budget was divided into two components: P7 million for “Pasko sa Mandaue” activities and P9 million for year-end evaluation programs.

For 2025, the budget is consolidated into a single allocation for greater flexibility in adjusting expenditures based on actual needs but the components are the same, said Tianero.

Return of unused funds

Christian Mark Cabahug, head of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center, said the proposal includes funding for events such as the Department of Education Night, Mandaue Food Park operations and Christmas tree decorations.

He added that food park tenants will only be charged a minimal occupational tax of P116 instead of rental fees.

Tianero emphasized that any unused funds will be returned to the City’s general fund.

“This budget proposal is for Christmas activities and will be implemented long after the elections. Any unused funds will be returned to the City’s general fund,” he said. / CAV