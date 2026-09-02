Proposed P400-million budget to support farmers, fisherfolk

THE Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office has proposed a budget of over P400 million for 2027 to expand support for local farmers and fisherfolk, a move aligned with the Capitol’s push to boost food production and reduce reliance on external food sources.

The proposal follows Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s announcement during her second State of the Province Address (Sopa), where she called for an increased allocation for the agriculture sector.

Provincial Agriculture Officer Roldan Saragena welcomed the potential budget expansion while acknowledging the work ahead.

Historic allocation

“I give my appreciation to our governor for trusting the Provincial Agriculture Office and our capacity to deliver agri-programs in our province,” Saragena said, noting that if approved, the funding would mark the first time during his 32-year tenure that the office’s allocation exceeded P400 million.

Saragena said that the budget is still to be reviewed by the Executive Department.

“Of course, we are happy. But at the same time, there is a challenge. We will work hard to deliver the right direction for the Province,” he added.

Executive review

The proposal is currently undergoing deliberation and review by the executive department before it is finalized and submitted to the Provincial Board for legislative scrutiny and final approval.

If approved, the budget will mark a significant increase from the office’s P365 million allocation for 2026.

The proposed budget expansion reflects the priority laid out by Governor Baricuatro during her Sopa, where the administration highlighted its long-term strategy for agricultural sustainability.

Supportive measures

“We have proposed a much bigger budget to ensure that our farmers and fisherfolk receive the support they need — not only to survive each season, but to produce more, earn more and build more secure futures for their families,” Baricuatro said.

The governor outlined plans to invest in seeds, equipment, irrigation, post-harvest facilities, market access and modern agricultural technologies.

Provincial food hubs will also be strengthened to connect producers directly to buyers, reducing waste and ensuring farmers retain a larger portion of their earnings.

Key initiatives

“Our goal is clear: to make Cebu more productive, more food-secure and less dependent on supplies from outside the province,” Baricuatro added, stressing that food security is tied to health, livelihoods, poverty reduction and human dignity.

Recent provincial initiatives aimed at supporting production across land and sea include the construction of five small farm reservoirs across five local government units (LGUs), five corn-processing sheds and the distribution of 46 walk-behind tractors. Land preparation efforts opened 45 hectares for production, which reduced land preparation expenses for farmers by up to 90 percent.

Fisheries support included the installation of 18 high-density polyethylene fish cages across 18 LGUs and the distribution of 248 fish-aggregating devices, with plans for 60 additional fish cages. For livestock and backyard farming, the Province distributed 240 goats and 120 carabaos with plows across 10 LGUs, treated or vaccinated 5,329 livestock and distributed 62,480 vegetable seed packs to 4,800 households.

To improve market access, four people’s markets are currently being built in Medellin, Poro, Carcar City and Danao City. The Capitol also launched Agrilink-Cebu, an online platform designed to connect consumers directly with local agricultural produce, alongside the Bigay-Bigas sa Masa program, which distributed 10 kilograms of rice to 312,500 beneficiaries.

Baricuatro emphasized that the ultimate measure of food security is ensuring every Cebuano family can consistently place nutritious food on the table. / CDF