Proposed secret fund draws questions at PB

CEBU Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, questioned the proposal of P157 million in confidential expenses for securing peace in 2027, saying the amount is more than double the P74 million allocated for the same purpose this year.

Martinez III, who chairs the committee on budget and appropriations, raised the matter on the first day of deliberations on the proposed 2027 budget. He asked Danilo Rodas, head of the Provincial Budget Office (PBO), to explain the increase, noting that the Province spent only P10 million in confidential expenses in 2025.

The proposed fund is part of the proposed 2027 Annual Investment Program (AIP), which the Provincial Development Council approved during its third-quarter meeting on Oct. 5.

“The reason I am asking is why the confidential allocation is so high. It has doubled,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Before turning to the confidential expenses, Martinez noted that the AIP as a whole had grown from the approved P11 billion this year to a proposed P18 billion for next year. His figure is higher than what earlier reports placed the proposed 2027 AIP at, P15.3 billion.

Higher than OVP’s fund

Martinez compared the proposal with the P125 million confidential fund of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), saying the Province’s allocation already exceeds that of a National Government office.

“What we saw is that the confidential funds of the Vice President of the Philippines (Sara Duterte) amount to only P125 million, while ours in the Province of Cebu is P157 million. With a confidential budget this large, it seems we could already go national,” he said.

The P125 million he cited was the OVP’s confidential fund that was spent in 11 days, from Dec. 21 to 31, 2022.

Council’s proposal

Rodas said the proposed 2027 confidential fund rose along with the overall peace and order program. The amount, he said, came from a proposal approved by the Provincial Peace and Order Council, which his office then incorporated into the AIP.

“Actually, I am not a member of the Peace and Order Council, but this is the proposal approved by the Peace and Order Council. I only sourced the budget based on what they included,” he said.

Rodas said confidential expenses are computed against a 30-percent share of the peace and order program, though the P157 million falls below that level. The proposed peace and order and public safety plan carries about P840 million in the AIP.

This year’s P74 million was split into P32 million for the first semester and P42 million for the second.

Not a spending authority

The AIP lists the programs, projects and activities the Provincial Government plans to carry out, along with its total resource requirements, including capital expenditures and regular operating expenses. It serves as part of the basis for preparing the annual budget, but Rodas said it does not, by itself, authorize the release or disbursement of funds.

“The authority to disburse funds at Capitol comes from the appropriation ordinance, not from the Annual Investment Program,” Rodas said.

Actual spending, Rodas added, will depend on the approved appropriation ordinance and on whether funds are available.

The AIP is also separate from the proposed P14.6-billion budget for 2027, which Gov. Pamela Baricuatro submitted to the PB on Oct. 15. That budget is 22.7 percent higher than this year’s P11.9 billion.

Other allocations

Aside from the confidential expenses, the AIP proposes P400 million for the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Under the peace and order and public safety component, P130 million is set aside for peace and order support, including assistance to barangay tanods, while P49 million goes to the Lupon Tagapamayapa. Another P97.14 million is earmarked for the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police and other National Government agencies.

The component also supports the justice system, with P13 million for the operations of the prosecutors’ office, P16.5 million for the Regional Trial Courts and P8.5 million for the Municipal Trial Courts. A separate P1 million is proposed for the bids and awards committee.

The AIP likewise includes P162 million for the Province’s scholarship program. Rodas said the figure reflects the investment plan as actual funding will still go through the appropriation process.

Lower allocations

Martinez asked why the education program’s proposed P7 million was lower. Rodas said the amount is meant for summer classes and is separate from the scholarship program.

Funding for Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo was also cut, from P19 million to P10 million.

The first day of deliberations covered the proposed budgets of the PBO, the Provincial Treasurer’s Office and the Provincial Accounting Office. The PB will continue its review before passing the appropriation ordinance that will authorize the Province’s spending for 2027. / CDF