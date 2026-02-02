Filipino students drive digital solutions for real estate gaps

Filipino students are helping modernize the country’s real estate industry by building digital tools that address long-standing data gaps, according to angel investor Anthony Gerard Leuterio.

Leuterio, founder of PropTech Philippines, said the property sector still struggles with limited access to integrated data, including land values, zoning rules, project feasibility, and official appraisals.

He said much of this information is scattered across local government offices, often requiring manual requests and long waiting times.

“To determine whether a (real estate) project is viable, you still need to send letters just to access basic information,” Leuterio said. “These disconnected data sources slow down development and increase uncertainty.”

Leuterio said many student-led proposals aim to fix these problems by creating platforms that combine public and private data, possibly through partnerships with government agencies. He added that artificial intelligence, or AI, is becoming a key part of these solutions.

“AI is already a major disruptor—it can write code and content—but it also opens opportunities,” he said. “The challenge is how to use AI responsibly to solve real problems.”

Hackathon champions

PropTech Philippines recently wrapped up the Sinulog PropTech Hackathon 2026 in partnership with Filipino Homes. The event drew entries from 43 schools nationwide, with 12 teams advancing to the finals.

Team Finn from Cebu Institute of Technology–University won first place. Team members Matthew Emmanuel Echavez, Gabe Jeremy San Diego, Brian Steve Pila, and Leah Barbaso received a cash prize of P50,000.

“PropTech Philippines was built to support talented individuals and organizations across the country,” Leuterio said. “Their entries focus on enhancing digital processes in real estate—from data access to project feasibility and valuation.”

From ideas to startups

Leuterio said the hackathon offers funding and mentorship, with top projects possibly receiving angel investment to help turn ideas into startups.

He said the program also aims to build long-term innovation by keeping schools involved and helping students gain skills needed by the industry. University leaders, he added, increasingly see the hackathon as a useful training ground.

“We’re still looking for that one solution that really clicks,” Leuterio said. “But what matters is that schools are active, students are motivated, and new ideas are being tested.”

Leuterio said closer cooperation among schools, industry leaders, and government agencies will be key to expanding proptech use in the Philippines.

Other winners included Team Git Push Adelante from University of San Jose–Recoletos, which placed second and won P40,000. Team Quinchers finished third and received P30,000. / KOC