Prosecution links 3 firms to Discaya; defense disputes

PROSECUTORS sought Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, to establish corporate links among three firms allegedly tied to contractor Sarah Discaya as pretrial proceedings continued in the alleged non-existent flood control revetment project case before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City.

The case involves the alleged ghost project worth P96.5 million in Culaman, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. Discaya and nine co-accused, who are Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, face charges of malversation of public funds and violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

During the three-hour hearing, the prosecution proposed stipulations based on filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Prosecutors said St. Gerard Construction, Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corp., and St. Timothy Construction shared the same Pasig City address, common email address, identical contact numbers and the same contact persons in their general information sheets and annual financial statements.

A pretrial hearing is a court proceeding held before the main trial begins. Its purpose is to organize the case, clarify the issues and make the trial faster and more focused.

“Not interrelated”

The defense denied that the three firms were linked to Discaya and disputed the claim that the companies were interrelated.

Prosecutors also proposed that Discaya and her husband, Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, were major stockholders in the three corporations. Defense counsel did not dispute that the couple were stockholders at the time of incorporation but asked the prosecution to specify the relevant years.

In separate admissions, the defense acknowledged that St. Timothy was the lowest bidder for the revetment project, while Alpha and Omega ranked second.

Satellite images questioned

Beyond corporate links, prosecutors proposed technical stipulations, including one stating that cement requires 28 days to fully harden.

In an interview after the hearing, defense lawyer Paul Tristan Sato said the proposal came from the prosecution and that he had yet to confirm the matter with his clients as directed by the court. Sato represents seven other DPWH district officials, except accused Rodrigo Larete, officer-in-charge of the DPWH Davao Occidental District Engineering Office.

“The issue here is whether or not the Culaman revetment project actually exists. That’s the core issue in this case,” he said, adding that the defense intends to seek an ocular inspection “in due time.” A previous motion for ocular inspection had been denied as premature.

Joseph Randi Torregosa, legal counsel for Larete, said his client was not privy to any cement strength test allegedly conducted and questioned its relevance.

Dispute over coordinates

Defense lawyers also opposed a proposal for the court to access Google Earth or satellite imagery to verify the project’s existence, citing concerns over which coordinates would be used.

Sato said at least three sets of coordinates appear in various sources, including the Sumbong ng Pangulo website, the DPWH website and official DPWH documents.

He said that during a Senate inquiry, DPWH officials admitted that some recorded coordinates were incorrect, which led to projects being flagged as ghost projects.

The court ruled that only marked exhibits may be considered at this stage of pretrial.

Majority of stipulations denied

Sato said prosecutors presented more than 70 proposed stipulations, many of which the defense denied for lack of access to supporting documents.

He said some documents were denied admission because copies had not been furnished and there was insufficient time to review them.

Sato confirmed that the 90-day preventive suspension imposed on the public official-accused is mandated under RA 3019.

Torregosa said hearings on the petitions for bail will be scheduled after pretrial is completed.

The defense asked for 10 days from receipt of the documents to finalize its pretrial order after consulting its clients. The court granted the request.

RTC Branch 27 Judge Nelson Leyco set the resumption of the pretrial hearing on March 10 at 1:30 p.m. / EHP