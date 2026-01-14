Prosecutor dismisses uniform misuse complaint vs Baricuatro

THE Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a criminal complaint filed against Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro for alleged illegal use of uniform or insignia after finding no sufficient evidence to support the charge.

Senior Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Marlon Atillo ruled that the complaint filed by Byron Garcia failed to establish prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction under Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code.

“After an evaluation of the record, the Undersigned Investigating Prosecutor do not find the facts and circumstances as sufficient to support a prima facie evidence with a reasonable certainty of conviction to charge the respondent in court,” read a portion of the resolution dated December 19, 2025.

“In this instant complaint, the elements of the crime are not firmly established as the alleged photograph of the respondent wearing a PNP Swat uniform appearing in a Facebook post in the account ‘Pam Baricuatro’ is most likely a computer-generated image of the respondent, and therefore not constitutive of a ‘public and improper’ use of uniform or insignia. Moreover, the uniform or insignia does not appear to be a uniform of a specialized unit of the police force, thus negating any intent to falsify or deceive the public,” it added.

Case stemmed from Facebook photo

Garcia accused Baricuatro of illegally using a uniform after a photo purportedly showing her wearing a Philippine National Police (PNP) Swat uniform appeared on Facebook under the account name “Pam Baricuatro.”

The complaint claimed the image constituted public and improper use of a police uniform.