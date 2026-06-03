Protected wildlife seized from Cebu resort

AUTHORITIES rescued several wildlife species kept at a resort in Sitio Tambo, Barangay Kawit, Medellin, Cebu, at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit conducted the operation with representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 and the Medellin Police Station.

Authorities said Akropora Resort violated Section 27(f) of Republic Act (RA) 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, by keeping wildlife species, including birds and tortoises, without the necessary permits.

The resort manager, Marilyn Ong Kuan, 55, of Apple Mango Drive, Jr. Estrada St., Tetuan, Zamboanga City, was taken into custody by the CIDG.

The rescued animals included two blue-naped parrots, one brahminy kite, one black palm cockatoo, one Catalina macaw, one green-winged macaw, one blue-and-gold macaw, four African spurred tortoises, one African grey parrot and three Eclectus parrots. The animals have an estimated value of P3.5 million.

Police said they received a report that the resort was keeping wildlife species without permits from the proper government agency.

The CIDG verified the report with DENR 7. Upon arriving at the resort, authorities found the animals confined in cages and being used as attractions for customers within the resort compound.

CIDG personnel and DENR representatives inspected the resort and asked the management to present documents, including a certificate of wildlife registration or DENR authorization allowing the resort to possess, transport, or keep the wildlife species.

Authorities said Kuan failed to present any legal documents proving that the resort was authorized to keep the animals.

The inspection confirmed that the animals were protected wildlife species and could not be kept or displayed without DENR authorization under RA 9147.

Authorities confiscated the animals, which are now under the custody of DENR 7.

Kuan remains under the custody of the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit while charges are being prepared against her.

The operation was part of “Oplan Kalikasan,” the CIDG’s flagship environmental protection program. / AYB