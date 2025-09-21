Protests flood streets on martial law holiday

FILIPINOS took to the streets across the country on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, including hundreds in Cebu, to protest a multibillion-peso scandal involving alleged corruption in flood control projects. The demonstrations, which coincided with the anniversary of martial law, highlighted a long-standing issue in the Philippines: the link between systemic corruption and the failure of public services.

What happened

On Sept. 21, rallies were held in Cebu and other major cities to demand accountability from officials and contractors allegedly involved in a massive flood control corruption scandal. Protesters in Cebu marched through the city, with some groups using symbolic acts, like an improvised prison cell, to represent their call for the prosecution of high-profile figures.

The protests were fueled by an ongoing investigation into what has been dubbed “Floodgate,” where billions of pesos meant for critical flood mitigation projects have reportedly been lost to “ghost” projects, substandard construction and kickbacks. This came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. created the Independent Commission of Inquiry (ICI) to probe the anomalies. The scandal has already led to the resignation of key figures, including former House speaker Martin Romualdez, and has implicated several other lawmakers and officials.

Why it matters

The flood control scandal is more than a financial crime; it has direct and dangerous consequences for millions of Filipinos. In a country highly vulnerable to typhoons and seasonal flooding, these projects are vital for protecting lives, homes and livelihoods. When public funds are siphoned off, communities are left exposed to the impacts of a worsening climate crisis.

The allegations suggest that instead of building robust defenses, corrupt officials and contractors have created a system where a small number of favored companies are monopolizing contracts, with little of the allocated funds reaching the actual projects. This public anger is rooted in the tangible impact of corruption, as seen in recent deadly floods that have displaced thousands and caused significant damage.

For many, the issue is deeply personal. Angelica del Piedra, a single mother who brought her two children to a protest in Manila, said: “Sobra na. Sa akin bilang isang single mother, napakahirap. Nagtatrabaho ako para sa pamilya namin, wala akong katuwang. Lumalaban ako ng patas para sa mga anak ko tapos malalaman natin na ibinubulsa lang nila ang pera na dapat para sa taongbayan. Ang mga kurakot pati na ang mga pamilya nila at mga anak ang sasarap ng buhay nila habang kami hirap na hirap na parang kami pa ang nagtutustos ng mga lavish lifestyle nila.”

(This is too much. For me, as a single mother, it’s very difficult. I work for my family, and I have no partner to help me. I fight fair for my children, then we find out that they are pocketing the money that should be for the people. These corrupt officials, along with their families and children, are living comfortable lives while we struggle, as if we are the ones funding their lavish lifestyle.)

“Hindi lang dapat makulong ang mga korap. Dapat ibalik nila sa taong bayan ang milyon-milyon perang ninakaw nila,” she added.

(The corrupt should not just be imprisoned. They must also return the millions they stole from the people.)

The bigger picture

Corruption in public works is a long-standing pattern in the Philippines, dating back to the country’s colonial era. The current scandal is reminiscent of past controversies where public funds for infrastructure, such as the “pork barrel scam,” were misused for private gain. Despite various anti-corruption laws, like the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Plunder Law, enforcement and conviction rates remain low.

The issue is deeply tied to the political system, where family dynasties and political alliances often control key positions and influence government contracts. This culture of impunity has historically led to a cycle of scandals, public outrage and promises of reform, often without fundamental changes. The protest on a day commemorating martial law underscores this historical context, with demonstrators drawing a line between the abuses of the past and what they see as new forms of corruption under modern political elites.

As members of the Maisug-Cebu protested at Fuente Osmeña Circle and another group at Plaza Independencia demanded the resignation of President Marcos, Bayan leaders said remembering martial law was not only about revisiting history but also about resisting “new forms of tyranny and corruption” under modern political elites. The focus on both contractors and politicians signals a broader understanding among the public that corruption is a two-way street involving both government and the private sector.

The protests reflect a growing public demand for budget transparency. Protesters are not just calling for prosecution after the fact, but for preventative measures. By demanding that budget deliberations be open to the public, they aim to disrupt the system that allows for corruption to take place in the first place, ensuring that public funds are allocated and spent in the open.

What to watch

The newly formed ICI will be a key factor in determining if the public’s demands for justice are met. Observers will be watching to see if the commission, led by a retired Supreme Court justice, can successfully investigate and recommend the prosecution of high-ranking officials without political interference. The effectiveness of the ICI will be a test of the current administration’s commitment to tackling deep-seated corruption.

Beyond the commission, the public’s sustained outrage will be critical. The protests show that citizens are no longer just venting online but are taking to the streets to demand tangible results. The presence of groups from diverse backgrounds — students, workers, activists and even religious orders — demonstrates a broad, cross-sectoral concern. Whether this momentum can be sustained and translated into meaningful institutional reforms, such as increased budget transparency and accountability in public procurement, will be a defining issue for the country’s political landscape. / EHP, TPM / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES