Protests vs corruption: What to expect?

STREET demonstrations are scheduled this weekend in Cebu City to protest against the ongoing corruption issues. Unlike protests from other countries, organizers promised that it will be a peaceful event.

Two protests are scheduled for the weekend:

Sept. 13, 2025: Progressive groups will gather for a peaceful rally at N. Bacalso Street, Pelaez corner.

Sept. 14, 2025: The coalition Panaghiusa sa Yanong Sugbuanon Batok sa Korapsyon (Payong) will stage an indignation rally at Plaza Independencia.

The Payong coalition and civil society groups, led by Edward Ligas, Teody Navea of Sanlakas, and Dennis Derige of Partidong Manggagawa, will mobilize in response to alleged misuse of public funds, overpricing, and substandard government projects.

The protesters have clear demands:

They want full transparency, a disclosure of finances, and for officials to sign bank waivers.

They are calling for independent investigations with civil society oversight and for those responsible to face jail time.

How are the protests different

Organizers insist the protests will be peaceful. The leaders said they will express their grievances against the alleged corruption in the anomalous flood control projects in a peaceful way.

Derige said they are not interested with the form of protest that occurred in Indonesia and Nepal.

They point to the Philippines’ own history, citing the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution and the 2001 EDSA II uprising as examples of how peaceful actions can pressure leaders and institutions. The goal is to achieve accountability and force corrupt officials to resign. Organizers have assured police they will manage their members to ensure no violence occurs.

Ligas assured police that they will marshal their own ranks and will not allow their members and protesters to engage in non-peaceful rallies.

He added that the group has applied for a permit to hold a rally at the Plaza Independencia.

What should the public expect

Traffic disruptions are expected on the streets surrounding N. Bacalso Street, at the Pelaez corner, and at Plaza Independencia.The organizers expect thousands will join the demonstrations.

Civil society groups, students, and workers are expected to join, carrying placards and chanting their calls for accountability in infrastructure spending.

What will authorities do

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will deploy personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Unit, Intelligence Unit, and undercover operatives to ensure public safety, said CCPO Director Col. Enrico Figueroa.

Station commanders have also been instructed to prepare augmentation forces alongside the Civil Disturbance Management Unit.

Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan assured that authorities will enforce peace and order with maximum tolerance.

Maranan urged protesters not to block major roads, especially routes leading to ports, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and hospitals.

What next

Ligas said the rally this weekend is just the beginning of a series of protests, demonstrations, and calls to hold corrupt public officials and politicians accountable.

Another massive mobilization and protest on Sept. 21 is being planned at Luneta Park in Metro Manila, which will be held in line with the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by the administration of late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. / EHP, AYB