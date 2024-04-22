Province denies business interests in MCWD rift

THE Cebu Provincial Legal Office said that the provincial government has no business interests or any motive for its involvement with the rift between the Cebu City Government and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), refuting the claim of the Cebu City Administrator.

In a press conference on Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Capitol Building Cebu province's Legal consultants Rory Jon Sepulveda and Ben Cabrido and the Cebu Provincial Legal Officer Donato Villa hit back against the comment of Cebu City Administrator Lawyer Collin Rosell last Wednesday, April 17, regarding the province’s joint investment venture, the Cebu-Manila Water Development Inc. (CMWDI) having a contract with MCWD.

Villa stated on Monday that Rosell’s comment insinuates "malice," on the province’s contract with MCWD.

In a recorded video presented to the members of the media, Rosell said in a press conference last Wednesday, at the Cebu City Hall that he received a report from a third-party source about the province's contract with MCWD.

Rosell's statement during the press conference was about the support of the Cebu Provincial Government backing MCWD against its rift with the Cebu City Government.

Sepulveda said Rosell's claim of hearing about the province's contract with MCWD wasn't entirely accurate; rather, he has personal knowledge about it from his previous role as a legal consultant of the Office of the Governor before becoming the city administrator.

He added that the province's joint investment venture back inaugurated last 2013 and the CMWDI entering a contract with MCWD has been public knowledge and the latest update such as the termination of its contract with the local water district last December 1, 2023, has been presented to various previous press conferences.

"Kabalo ang tanan ana, walay gitago, wala tanan. Pero gi-intriga niya nga murag naa kunohay nga business interest ang probinsya. Unya magpakaro-ingnon pa siya kunohay nga adunay nagsulti kaniya, botbot," Selpulveda said.

On the other hand, Cabrido said that before Rosell became the city administrator, he was part of the legal consultant team of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia when she first returned to office in 2019."

Cabrido said that Rosell, who was an expert in Real Estate Properties, was tasked to be part of the Technical Working Group (TWG) that looked into the "anomalous and disadvantageous" contract of CMWDI with MCWD selling 35 million liters of water per day (MLD) from its facility at Luyang River in the town of Carmen of the price of P24.59 per cubic meters.

He added that Garcia may be held legally liable over the "anomalous and disadvantageous" contract if it were not corrected or addressed, even if it was signed by the previous administration.

Cabrido said that on September 6, 2021, Rosell made a legal opinion on the matter by recommending the termination of the contract, which was the direction that the proponent made back in October 2023.

Sepulveda said that Rosell could have made a disclaimer, with the approval of his former client, the province, indicating that the information was not from a third-party source.

Cabrido added that Rosell could be held liable for breaching confidentiality, and this could serve as grounds for complaints against him. Such complaints could lead to his suspension from practicing law for three years.

Cabrido, Sepulveda, and Villa said that they were not mulling any legal actions against Rosell, rather they were shedding light on the matter. (EHP)