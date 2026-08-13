Province: No response yet from DOTr on CBRT Capitol station

THE Cebu Provincial Government is still waiting for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to submit physical mock-ups and computer-generated simulations of the proposed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) Capitol station, months after provincial officials opposed its location and sought proof that it would not obstruct the view of the Capitol building.

Provincial Administrator Joseph “Ace” Durano said in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the DOTr had not communicated with the Province following earlier discussions on compliance with National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) guidelines.

“The last communication from the Governor to DOTr was for DOTr to comply with the NHCP requirement,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s main concern was the proposed Capitol station, particularly whether it should be placed in the center of Osmeña Blvd. or along the side, and whether its design would obstruct the view of the Capitol building.

Visual proof sought

In April, the Provincial Board (PB) approved a committee report opposing the proposed station location, citing the need to preserve the clear line of sight to the Capitol, which is listed by the NHCP as a Level 1 National Historical Landmark under Resolution 11, Series of 2008.

The NHCP had earlier asked the Provincial Government to submit its official position on the proposed center-lane station along OsmeÃ±a Blvd. In a Feb. 10 letter, NHCP Chairman Regalado Trota Jose Jr. informed Baricuatro that the commission was reviewing the DOTr’s appeal to retain the station in the center lane. The PB approved the committee report on April 13.

On April 27, the executive department supported the PB’s position. Baricuatro sought physical mock-ups and computer-generated simulations from the DOTr to determine whether the station design would obstruct the historical view of the Capitol from Fuente Osmeña Circle.

The DOTr had modified the proposed median station, reducing its height from 4.7 meters to 3 meters and its width from 6.5 meters to 3.7 meters, while adopting a neoclassical design.

Provincial officials, however, have maintained that architectural drawings alone are insufficient to assess the station’s visual impact.

Not essential

Despite the disagreement, provincial officials said the transit system could operate without a station directly in front of the Capitol.

“As far as the Capitol is concerned, so far the way it is operating, it is fine even without a station there,” Durano said.

Durano also said the infrastructure is under the jurisdiction of the Cebu City Government and that the Province remains unaware of the City’s next steps on the project.

The World Bank’s restructuring paper, however, identifies the DOTr as the responsible agency for the project. It also says Civil Works Package 1 covers 2.38 kilometers of dedicated CBRT lanes between the Cebu South Bus Terminal and the Capitol, with the Capitol station excluded from the works because it requires redesign to address aesthetic concerns raised by the Provincial Government.

Funding deadline looms

The unresolved issue comes as the CBRT faces a Sept. 30, 2026, project closing date under World Bank financing. The World Bank said implementation progress and progress toward the project’s development objective were rated “unsatisfactory” because of long-standing compliance gaps and cumulative delays.

Effective Jan. 22, the World Bank canceled $59.9 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan and the full $25 million Clean Technology Fund grant, for a total of $84.9 million.

The restructuring canceled Civil Works Packages 2 and 3 and reduced the cost of the CBRT infrastructure component from $255 million to $47.4 million. The revised scope retains the completed and outstanding works under Package 1, excluding the Capitol station, while the larger works under Packages 2 and 3 were removed.

The DOTr has argued that changes to the station layout or a shift of the CBRT lanes to the curbside could affect operational efficiency and put project financing at risk.

The NHCP, meanwhile, has recommended moving the CBRT lane to the curbside to preserve the Capitol’s vista, while saying it could reconsider the station’s location if the view of the landmark is not obstructed.

The National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 requires intervention works involving national historical landmarks to be undertaken through the appropriate cultural agency, which is tasked with supervising conservation measures. / CDF