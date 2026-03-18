Cebu Province gets P20M for Libreng Sakay Program

THE Cebu Provincial Government has received P20 million for Libreng Sakay Program from the Department of Transportation.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro said in a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, that the Province applied for the program last month and received the award this week.

Libreng Sakay was implemented at the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reduce transportation expenses and provide a steady income for drivers and operators.

Baricuatro said this program will not compete with the transport sector, but will instead help the riding public.

A route plan is being planned in Cebu Province to ease mobility issues by introducing fixed schedules and better integration with the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

Baricuatro said the proposed system will require vehicles to follow strict departure times, even if they are not full marking a shift from the current practice of waiting for more passengers.

“This is really a timed departure. It has a time, like in Hong Kong or Singapore, where there is a set schedule for when it will pass by, this would also help our transportation problem,” Baricuatro said.

The governor added that the change is also meant to instill discipline among commuters, encouraging them to follow schedules similar to those in more developed transport systems.

Meanwhile, Cebu Province Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the plan is designed to complement, not compete with existing transport services by acting as a feeder system to the CBRT.

“So basically, it’s a big help because there won’t be duplication. It’s just a matter of allowing the public to move faster, putting mobility in their hands rather than competing with natural jeepney operations and other services,” Empaces said.

Under the proposed setup, routes from areas in the north and south, such as Carcar, will connect to main CBRT corridors.

The initiative is being studied under the Department of Transportation’s service contracting program, with the goal of improving efficiency while maintaining harmony with current transport operations. (ABC)